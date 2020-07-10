The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: Bernadette Peters, Gideon Glick, Tristan und Isolde

Watch Peters' 2009 concert July 10, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, on Playbill.

A special concert from a Broadway darling, a new movie musical, an Off-Broadway reunion, and more are heading online this weekend in the absence of live theatre. Check out what to stream below.

These are just some of the virtual offerings July 10–12. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, July 10



1 PM: Get the Scoop on Boston Conservatory & Montclair State University

Playbill and The Growing Studio’s weekly College Theatre Auditions series continues with faculty from theatre programs at both schools, offering viewers insight into the college audition process and more. Watch on YouTube.

8 PM: A Special Concert With Bernadette Peters

The Broadway legend's 2009 concert special, filmed at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, will air on Playbill, with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The stream will also include a conversation between Peters and Michael Urie.

Saturday, July 11



7 PM: Samuel D. Hunter’s The Few

Cast members of the 2014 Rattlestick Playwrights Theater production—including Tony nominee Gideon Glick—will reunite for a virtual reading on Play-PerView. Those who donate $25 or more will also be able to access a post-show Q&A with Hunter and Glick.

Sunday, July 12:



6 PM: No One Called Ahead

Playbill will host the premiere of the new movie musical by Tony nominee Paul Gordon. The cast includes Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Storm Lever (Summer), Morgan Weed (American Psycho), and Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods). Those who purchase (tickets are set at $4.99) will have access to the stream for 72 hours.

7:30 PM: Tristan und Isolde

Determined by public vote, the Metropolitan Opera will stream the classic 1999 telecast of the Wagner title as its Viewers’ Choice in this week’s Nightly Met Streams roster. Ben Heppner and Jane Eaglen lead a cast that also features Katarina Dalayman, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape.

More Streaming Options



