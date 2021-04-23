The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch (and Listen to) April 23-25

Resounding's Clu-eth, Play-PerView's The Gett, Orfeh and Andy with Bill Berloni, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, April 23

7 PM: Ellen Winter wants to hug you but she can’t so how about she sings you some songs instead

Ars Nova presents singer-songwriter Ellen Winter in her LED-filled closet (and various other corners of her apartment) for a night of original music and quality time, featuring tunes from her latest album, Every Feeling I’ve Ever Felt.

8 PM: Clu-eth

Manu Narayan, Brian Charles Rooney, Thom Sesma, and more star in the world premiere of the unauthorized parody of the cult classic, which launches Resounding's outdoor festival of immersive audio plays at NYC's Radial Park. In addition to an in-person presentation, live streaming tickets are available for both the Friday and Saturday performances.

Saturday, April 24

3 PM & 7 PM: Actors Theatre of Louisville's Block Association Project

Log on for the inaugural Zoom meeting of the Oak Street Block Association and participate in neighborhood decisions in this funny, thought-provoking performance event from the 2021 Humana Festival of New American Plays. Advance registration is recommended; see schedule for other performance dates.

Sunday, April 25

3PM: Tails From the Stage With Bill Berloni

Join Broadway animal trainer with Bruiser and Rufus of Legally Blonde, as Berloni shares memorable stories of his time working on the hit musical. Original Broadway cast members Orfeh and Andy Karl drop by as well.

3PM: The Seth Concert Series With Mandy Gonzalez

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky welcomes Broadway favorite Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights) for conversation and song in the weekly online series.

4 PM: Play-PerView's The Gett

Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Pippin, Golda's Balcony) stars, along with Peter Mark Kendell, Alfredo Narciso, and playwright Liba Vaynberg, in this "Jewish myth about divorce." Play-PerView produces the virtual production of Vaynberg's play benefitting Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Congregation Beth Elohim.

