The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 16-18

A Phillipa Soo concert, a star-studded York Theatre benefit, a virtual West End tour, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, April 16

7:30 PM: The Civilians' Showing Up

A free live streamed evening of music and performance inspired by photographer Accra Shepp’s portraits of Black Lives Matter activists, hosted by Nidra Sous la Terre, presented in partnership with International Center for Photography and Alice Austen House.

8 PM: Phillipa Soo In Concert

An intimate performance with the Hamilton star and Tony nominee, recorded live on stage in the theatre district, exclusively for Rowan University.

Saturday, April 17

The Tank's Intuitive Men, A Yoga Class

Will Arbery (Heroes of the Fourth Turning) and Brendan Dalton (Dickinson, Younger) star in this remote yoga class that is also a play about the places your brain goes while you engage your desire to do better from playwright Sofya Levitsky-Weitz. Streams for four performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, April 18

3 PM: Playbill Experiences' London West End "Top Hat" Tour

Host Neil Maxfield takes a virtual tour of London’s West End Theatre District, exploring the architecture, anecdotes, and historical figures from the 1700’s to today at The Prince of Wales, Lyric, Apollo and Sondheim theatres.

7 PM: The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) York Benefit

A star-studded streaming version of the Off-Broadway hit presented to benefit The York Theatre Company. Directed by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell, the show will feature performances and appearances from André De Shields, Lillias White, Chita Rivera, Betty Buckley, Jose Llana, Patti Lupone, Christy Altomare, and many more.

