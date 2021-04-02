The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 2-4

The virtual revival of Amour, NY PopsUP live from a Broadway theatre, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend.

Friday, April 2

8 PM ET: Amour

Drew Gehling, Christiani Pitts, Rachel York, Derrick Baskin, Adam Pascal, Kara Lindsay, and more star in the virtual revival of the 2002 Broadway musical by Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams. Plus, tune in on Playbill for a special pre-show red carpet event.

8 PM: Bringing You Broadway Concert

A live streamed benefit concert for Bringing You Broadway, a new arts performance non-profit for children with developmental disabilities, will feature performances from Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), and Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages).

Saturday, April 3

1 PM: NY PopsUp Surprise Performance

Tune in to the NY PopsUp Instagram for a surprise performance live from Broadway's St. James Theatre.

2 PM: iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee

iHeart Radio Broadway's afternoon listening party will present all 12 tracks from the upcoming album featuring the finalists of the 2020 Musical Theatre Songwriting Challenge. Listeners will also hear from the some of the Broadway talent that mentored the high school student writers and performed their songs including Michael R. Jackson, Rachel Zegler, Patrick Sulken, and Rose Van Dyne.

Sunday, April 4

3PM: The Seth Concert Series With Matt Doyle

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky welcomes Broadway favorite Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening) for conversation and song in the weekly online series.

