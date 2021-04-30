The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 30-May 2

A ghostly audio play, a Titanic spoof, Broadway's original Jersey Boy in concert, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, April 30

Roundabout's Refocus Project

Roundabout Senior Resident Director and Tony winner Kenny Leon directs this presentation of Samm-Art Williams' 1979 play Home, about an orphan who's forced to move up north from North Carolina after being imprisoned for dodging the Vietnam draft, as part of RTC's has collaboration with Black Theatre United multi-year initiative seeking to elevate and restore marginalized plays to the American canon. The cast includes 2020 Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango, Rob Demery, Brittany Inge, and Christina Sajous.

The Waves in Quarantine

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Carmen Cusack, and Broadway veterans Nikki Renée Daniels, Darius de Haas, and Manu Narayan star in six short films, with music composition by David Bucknam and Adam Gwon, that meditate on friendship, loss, and the making of art, inspired by Virginia Woolf’s 1931 novel.

7 PM: Broadway's Masked Singer

Find out which of the eight anonymous, costumed Broadway contestants make it to the end—and whether the panel of industry insiders can guess who they are—in the finale of the new series to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

8 PM: Beyond the Veil at Radial Park (and from home)

Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis) and Broadway alum Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island) star in this spine-tingling ghost thriller by Steve Wargo about a small town doctor and a Spiritualist medium hired to “lift the veil” between the worlds of the living and the dead to bring them closure to a grieving family.

Saturday, May 1

We Have to Hurry

Love will get a second chance this spring in a benefit live stream production of the play by Dorothy Lyman stars Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant, Elliott Gould, and Jeanne Lauren Smith, airing May 1 and 2 on Broadway on Demand.

8 PM: Take Me Back to Manhattan

A concert of the American Songbook's love songs to New York City streams live from the famed Carlyle Hotel featuring Broadway favorites Alysha Umphress and Kyle Taylor Parker, with jazz vocalists and musicians including Catherine Russell, Peter Cincotti, Samara Joy, Alphonso Horne, and the Anderson Brothers.

9 PM: John Lloyd Young By Request: Live From Las Vegas

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boy returns to The Space for an up close and personal concert of songs chosen entirely by fans and ticket holders.

Sunday, May 2

7 PM: The Lucille Lortel Awards

The annual ceremony from the Off-Broadway League presents a filmed celebration special in lieu of an awards show this year, featuring clips from years past, a musical performance by Crystal Monee Hall, Allen René Louis, and Michael McElroy; and appearances from Bebe Neuwirth, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Bill Irwin, Judy Kuhn, Grace McLean, Larry Owens, Tonya Pinkins, Kristen Schaal, and more.

7:30 PM: Titanique

A virtual concert version of the irreverent musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, sets sail live from the Greenwich Village nightclub Le Poisson Rouge.

8 PM: Broadway Acts For Women Concert

Watch Broadway talent including Ariana Debose, BD Wong, Eden Espinosa, and Jessica Vosk take song requests from the highest bidders in this A is For benefit concert to raise funds and awareness about reproductive justice, hosted by co-founder Martha Plimpton.

