The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 9-11

A digital Disenchanted!, an Anna Deavere Smith new work excerpt, a Bill Berloni visit, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, April 9

2:30 PM Disenchanted!

A digital production (streaming daily April 9-11 at 2:30 PM ET) from London of the Off-Broadway princess parody musical, featuring Jodie Steele as Snow White, Sophie Isaacs as Cinderella, Grace Mouat as Pocahontas, and Millie O’Connell as The Little Mermaid.

Saturday, April 10

12 PM: Lincoln Center Activate's Anna Deavere Smith Series

In the final installment of a three-part series, Smith performs an excerpt of her new work By One Route, and By Another, featuring individual portraits of real-life figures, Margaret Mead, Kiersta Kurtz-Burke, Ntozake Shange, Trudy Howell, and Matthieu Ricard.

7 PM: Play Per-View's Babette in Retreat

The charity theatrical streamer debuts a reading of Justin Sayre's new play about an aging courtesan, with Nathan Lee Graham (The Wild Party), Jack Wetherall (Queer as Folk), and Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!). Proceeds benefit the Ali Forney Center.

Sunday, April 11

3PM: Tails From the Stage With Bill Berloni

Join Broadway animal trainer and one of the furry stars from Annie, as Berloni shares memorable stories of his time working on the hit musical. Andrea McArdle drops by, as well.

