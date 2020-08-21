The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 21–23

Watch a starry cast assemble for Judgment Day— or become the jury in a virtual play, and more.

Extra, extra: there's no shortage of digital theatre events going on this weekend. Catch up with Broadway's Newsies, witness the talents of some up-and-comers, watch Patti LuPone get judgy, and more.

These are just some of the digital offerings August 21–23. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Friday, August 21

1 PM ET: College Theatre Auditions

Faculty from Western Connecticut State University and Shenandoah University will discuss their theatre programs, the audition process, and more as Playbill and The Growing Studios' series continues.

7 PM: Newsies on Playbill

The Playbill Playback series continues with a one-night-only free stream of the musical benefiting The Actors Fund, presented in arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions and Disney+. The event will also include appearances by cast members and the creative team.

8 PM: Amplified Concert

Tony nominee Hailiey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Skylar Astin, and more will perform in the event spotlighting up-and-coming artists within the theatre industry, presented by Broadway for Racial Justice. Tony winner Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host.



Saturday, August 22

7:30 PM: A Starry Judgment Day

Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Santino Fontana, Loretta Devine, Elizabeth Stanley, Michael McKean, Justina Machado, and more will star in a virtual benefit reading of Rob Ulin’s new play, benefiting Barrington Stage Company and The Actors Fund. For tickets, click here.

10 PM: Backstage LIVE at the Geffen

The Los Angeles venue will hold its annual event online this year, with Tony nominee Rory O’Malley serving as emcee from the Gil Cates Theater. The stream will include surprise appearances and performances, plus the presentation of the Artistic Impact Award to Diane Keaton.

Sunday, August 23

8 PM: State vs. Natasha Banina

ArtsEmerson and the Cherry Orchard Festival co-present the online interactive performance piece from Arlekin Playwers Theatre. The experience, directed by Igor Golvak and starring Darya Denisova, turns Zoom into a virtual courtroom as a Russian teenager goes on trial for a crime of passion. Audience members ultimately become the juror as they determine her fate.

8 PM: Rachel Bay Jones in Concert

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony Award winner joins Seth Rudetsky as the latest guest on the theatre personality’s Seth Concert Series. An encore screening will take place August 24 at 3 PM.

More Streaming Options

Harlem 9’s virtual edition of its 48Hours in…Harlem series continues through August 24, with six playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors coming together to present new works, each written in a 48-hour window, then rehearsed and recorded in a second 48-hour period.

Broadway Podcast Network hosts two Town Hall events this weekend: an "Extra Magic Hour" edition of E-Ticket to Broadway with Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and Deedee Magno Hall as special guests (August 21), as well as Broadway for Biden's inaugural panel: a discussion on employment and job availability in the theatre industry featuring Eden Espinosa, Francis Jue, and Cody Renard Richard (August 23).

Black Lives, Black Words offers a Zoom presentation of Sha Cage’s new play Buttafly Precinct, set on the eve of the murder of George Floyd, through August 23 as part of its Plays for the People series.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with Verdi’s Simon Bocanegra (August 21), Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia (August 22), and Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel (August 23).

