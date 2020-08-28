The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 28-30

A summer camp murder mystery, a (literally) chilling reading, and more.

Starry galas, chilling readings, and murder: Here are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online August 24–28. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, August 28

1 PM ET: College Theatre Auditions: North Carolina School of the Arts and Webster University

Learn from faculty members of the schools that have been the academic homes of such stage stars as Norbert Leo Butz, Michael James Scott, Marsha Mason, Wesley Taylor, Mary-Louise Parker, and Camille A. Brown. The hour-long discussion, covering specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more, will stream on YouTube.

7 PM: The Ballad of Emmett Till

The original director and cast of the Fountain Theatre’s 2010 production of Ifa Bayeza’s play reunite for a live streamed reading of the play, on the 65th anniversary of Till’s murder.

Saturday, August 29

10 PM: Laguna Playhouse Virtual Gala

The California venue presents an online evening of performances from The Skivvies, Nathan Gunn, Alfred Molina, Tony Shalhoub, and more.

Sunday, August 30

2 PM: The Smell of the Kill

Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed, and Olivia Puckett star in an online reading of Michele Lowe's play, about three women who realize they accidentally left their husbands in a walk-in freezer—and contemplate whether or not to let them out. The reading (helmed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt) is the latest from the Stars in the House offshoot Plays in the House.

6 PM: Escape From Camp Erie

Andrew Barth Feldman presents the next edition of Broadway Whodunit, his new series of interactive, online murder mysteries. Among those taking part are Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, Solea Pfeiffer, and Celia Rose Gooding.

8 PM: Sierra Boggess in Concert

The Phantom of the Opera and Little Mermaid favorite is the latest headliner on Seth Rudetsky’s Seth Concert Series, streaming live from their respective homes.

More Streaming Option

The Metropolitan Opera concludes its all-Verdi week of the Nightly Met Streams series with La Traviata (August 28), Don Carlo (August 29), and Falstaff (August 30).

Black Lives, Black Words’ Plays for the People series continues with a virtual presentation of Dominic Taylor’s Cell Surface, a play about making a play on Zoom about two African-American scientists, with performances running through August 30.

