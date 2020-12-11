The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch December 11-13

The cast of Jagged Little Pill reunites for a benefit concert, Shoshana Bean and Taylor Mac spread holiday cheer online, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, December 11

7 PM: Meet Me in St. Louis

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen. This new digital production, written by Irish Rep Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. The cast includes Shereen Ahmed, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, and Max von Essen.

8 PM: Who’s Holiday!

Matthew Lombardo's Off-Broadway comedy Who's Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show's 2017 run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed showing. The solo play tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit.

Saturday, December 12

3 PM & 7 PM: all it takes is ONE ACT

A is For, Martha Plimpton and Kellie Overbey's non-profit organization dedicated to advancing reproductive rights, presents three new one-act plays this weekend, starting with Nia, Discovered by Cris Eli Blak (3 PM) and Chibok by Sabo Kpade (7 PM). Performers include Harold Perrineau, Michelle Hurd, and Nan-Lynn Nelson. Rounding out the lineup Sunday is first-place winner Nurse Cadden by Kate Mickere. The 7 PM performance will feature Garret Dillahunt, Ann Dowd, Lecy Goranson, Jenn Lyon, and Nan-Lynn Nelson.

8 PM: Shoshana Bean: Sing Your Hallelujah!

The Wicked alum brings her annual Apollo holiday show online this year. Filmed live at the venue, the streaming concert features Bean, along with her Waitress co-star Jeremy Jordan, Gavin Creel, Daniel J. Watts, and tap dancer Jared Grimes.

10 PM: Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce...Pandemic!

The Tony-nominated playwright will blend music, film, burlesque and "random acts of fabulousness" in judy's live stream special. Mac is joined by long time collaborators designer Machine Dazzle and music director Matt Ray to help celebrate the season and the power of the chosen family.





Sunday, December 13

3 PM: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe, and Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph headline the MCC Theater benefit reading of Jocelyn Bioh's Lucille Lortel- and Drama Desk Award-winning comedy.

8 PM: Jagged Live in NYC

The cast of the Tony-nominated musical by Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody reunite for a live streamed concert benefiting regional theatres across the country. Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, and Antonio Cipriano will perform during the event.

