The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch December 4-6

Vanessa Williams and John Lloyd Young go live, celebrate Ars Nova all day and all night, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

December 4

5:30 PM: Nik Walker Hosts Healthcare Heroes

The Ain’t Too Proud star welcomes physicians Dr. Melody Hrubes and Dr. Meghan Bishop from the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in the latest episode of Playbill’s health and wellness discussion series.

6 PM: Ars Nova Forever Telethon

Stop by Ars Nova’s all-day event, featuring spotlights on some of the NYC institution’s most beloved shows (like The Great Comet and KPOP). The roster of 150+ guests set to make appearances includes Tina Fey, Ziwe, Ashley Park, Phillipa Soo, Amber Gray, Rachel Chavkin, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy, Isaac Oliver, Larry Owens, and Natalie Walker.

9 PM: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Holiday

The Jersey Boys Tony winner will sing some classic rock, Motown, doowop, and Yuletide favorites, followed by a VIP afterparty including a few extra songs and a Q&A.

December 5

8 PM: Broadway Dreams Foundation Gala

Tituss Burgess is the guest of honor at the 13th annual event, taking place virtually this year with video performances and a digital auction. Proceeds will go to the organization’s scholarship programs to support arts education.

8 PM: Live From the West Side: Vanessa Williams

The Tony nominee (Into the Woods, Ugly Betty) is the third and final headliner of the virtual concert series, following Patti LuPone and Laura Benanti. Viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets from a number of local partner nonprofit organizations to support arts organizations during the extended shutdown.

December 6

7:30 PM: Tosca

Two legendary singers, two signature roles. Shirley Verrett sings Puccini’s title heroine and Luciano Pavarotti is Cavaradossi in the 1978 performance, available via the Metropolitan Opera’s ongoing Nightly Met Streams series.

