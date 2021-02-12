The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 12–14

Valentine's Day concerts from John Lloyd Young, Josh Groban, and Andrea Marcovicci, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, February 12

7 PM ET: BJRF Revival

This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 2 features performances from Ines Nessara, Nasia Thomas, and L Morgan Lee.

8 PM: Broadway Murder Mysteries

Join host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda), on a virtual night of murder mystery fun where you can be a character in the murder mystery and act on stage, or be a detective and remain off screen while watching the comedy at play.

9 PM: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas for an intimate evening of romantic classics and beloved Jersey Boys favorites.

Saturday, February 13

7 PM: It's Love That Keeps Us Together With Stephanie Blythe

The streaming concert from the renowned opera singer will feature favorite love songs from the American Songbook, with a very special appearance by her hopelessly romantic drag alter ego, dramatic tenor Blythely Oratonio.

7 PM: Play-PerView's Revenge Porn

Ken Leung (ABC's Lost) stars in a reading of Carla Ching's Atlantic Theater-commissioned play, along with Tina Huang, Amy Hill, Kahyun Kim, Christopher Larkin, and Roland Ruiz under the direction of Bernardo Cubría. The reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

8 PM: Fly on the Wall Series with Douglas Lyons

This new series takes an inside look at the development from page to stage of Douglas Lyons' new play Invisible. "Meet the Playwright" in this first episode, hosted by Queens Theatre.

8 PM: Smithtown

Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis, and Constance Shulman star in the new comedy by Drew Larimore for The Studios of Key West. After the premiere, the production will be available on demand through Saturday, February 27.

Sunday, February 14

7:30 PM: A Kern Valentine, Starring Andrea Marcovicci

The stage and screen veteran (and frequent Algonquin Hotel Oak Room performer) will offer a free Valentine's Day concert celebrating the work of composer Jerome Kern with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

8 PM: Josh Groban's Valentine's Day Concert

The Grammy winning recording artist (who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) continues his virtual concert series with this Valentine's Day offering.

