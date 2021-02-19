The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 19-21

Trivia with The ShowBiz Quiz, hip hop improv lessons with Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, February 19

7 PM: BFRJ Revival

This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 3 features performances from Aaron Harrington, Jhardon Dishon Milton, and Kayla Davion.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz

Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into the most feverous fun online. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner.

8 PM: BPN Presents Black Girl Magic!

Brittney Johnson (Wicked) and Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls) join host Salisha Thomas (Beautiful) on her podcast Black Hair in the Big League for this special Broadway Podcast Network live event celebrating Black Girl Magic.

8:30 PM: Fortunate Sons by Paul Williams

A new musical, with a score by Oscar and Grammy winner Paul Williams and a book by Eric R. Cohen and Marc Madnick, gets its first staged concert reading from Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre, live streaming February 19 and 20.





Saturday, February 20

7 PM: Hip Hop Homeroom: HERstory

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy continues the series of weekend workshops for ages 7-17 years old combining a variety of lessons with hip hop music, improv, teamwork, and creative assignments. Hip Hop Homeroom: HERstory is a two-day exploration and celebration of women abolitionists, suffragettes, and voting.

Sunday, February 21

Playing On Air Presents Napoleon in Exile

Directed by Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason, this radio play by New Dramistists playwright Daniel Reitz stars Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek as a single mother and Will Dagger as her adult son with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

8 PM: Broadway Baby Reading

A virtual reading of the illustrated children’s book Broadway Baby, written by theatre operator and producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer, featuring Gloria Estefan, Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Adam Pascal (Rent), and more.

More Streaming Options