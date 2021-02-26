The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 26-28

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Friday, February 26
7 PM: BFRJ Revival
This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 4 features performances from Deon'te Goodman, Arnold Harper, and Mariah Lyttle.
7 PM: Play-PerView's The Typists
Stage and screen actors Annette O'Toole (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur) and Michael McKean (The Little Foxes) will star in a reading of the 1963 Murray Schisgal one-act. A talkback with the cast and director Austin Pendleton follows. Proceeds from the reading benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.
8 PM: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory Starring André De Shields
The Hadestown Tony winner stars in his self-crafted solo show exploring the life and achievements of the great emancipator Frederick Douglass as part of Flushing Town Hall's Black History Trilogy series.
Saturday, February 27
5:30 PM: Freestyle Love Supreme Academy's Welcome to the Cypher
FLS Academy is back with its weekend workshop series for adults (ages 18 and over), tailored for a Zoom setting. This two-day (Saturday and Sunday) introductory adult course covers beatbox, finding your flow, and telling your story over a beat.
7:30 PM: An Evening With Ali Stroker
The Tony Award winner will present songs from the Great American Songbook in an intimate concert streaming live from Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall.
8 PM: Chicken and Biscuits
A virtual reading of Douglas Lyons's family comedy, starring Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Michael Urie and Carly Hughes.
8 PM: Upon These Shoulders Concert
The digital concert, co-presented by Black Theatre United and Playbill, honors Black creative artists past, present, and future. The concert features current Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony and Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along...), Carly Hughes (Pippin), gospel star Bebe Winans, and many more.
Sunday, February 28
Playing On Air Presents How My Grandparents Fell in Love
This short radio play by EST Youngbloud playwright Cary Gitter features Eli Gelb (Skintight) and Lucy DeVito (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a young Jewish immigrant who has returned to his Polish hometown in search of a wife.
5:30 PM: Timothy Graphenreed Virtual Memorial
Tony winners Lillias White, Phylicia Rashad, and George Faison, Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson and others will celebrate Broadway’s late Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz) in a virtual memorial.
More Streaming Options
- A #Digiplay Experience adaptation of Larry Powell’s The Gaze … No Homo, a satiric dramedy about the decolonization of the Black imagination is presented by Center Theatre Group’s Digital Stage, available through March 25.
- Freedom Riders collaborators Richard Allen and Taran Gray present a concert version of their musical Bayard, about Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin, is available to watch through March 1 from Temecula Valley Theatre.
- The Sorcerer's Apprentice, a new family-friendly British musical from Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost about a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter discovering her powers, will stream at specific times through March 14 on Stream.Theatre.
- A concert staging of Gatsby A Musical, adapted and directed by Linnie Reedman with a score by Joe Evans, will be filmed at London's Cadogan Hall and be made available for streaming through February 28. The concert stars Jodie Steele, Liam Doyle, Ross William Wild, and Joe Frost.
- Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz's songs, including numbers from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted is available to stream through February 28 from A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut.