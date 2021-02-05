The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 5-7

A reunion reading of Billy Porter's While I Yet Live, a conversation with the Ratatousical creators, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, February 5

7 PM ET: BJRF Revival

This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 1 features performances from Shaunice Alexander, Shayle Brielle G., and Brandon Michael Nase.

7 PM: A Delicious Deep Dive into Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical

Broadway Podcast Network Live takes a deep dive into the creation of the viral hit in this live conversation, with guests including performer Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), producer Greg Nobile, executive producers and book writers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, and arranger and songwriter Daniel Mertzlufft.

Saturday, February 6

7 PM: While I Yet Live

The original Off-Broadway cast of Billy Porter's semi-autobiographical play, including Tony winner Lillias White (Fela!, Dreamgirls) and Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson (Come Back, Little Sheba, Law & Order), will reunite on Play-PerView for a digital reading, with proceeds going to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Sunday, February 7

8 PM: Before Fiddler

Pianist and actor Hershey Felder stars as Sholem Aleichem, author of Tevye the Milkman (the source for the musical Fiddler on the Roof) in this TheatreWorks production featuring the stories and characters of the "Jewish Mark Twain" backed by the band, Klezmerata Fiorentina.

