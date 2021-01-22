The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch January 22-24

A Broadway murder mystery, a beatbox workshop, a jazz benefit concert, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, January 22

8 PM ET: Broadway Murder Mysteries: Play The Part Or Be A Detective!

Join host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda), on a virtual night of murder mystery fun where you can either be a character in the murder mystery and act "on stage,” or be a detective and remain off-screen while watching and helping solve the crime.

Saturday, January 23

4 PM: Freestyle Love Supreme Academy: Welcome to the Cypher

FLS Academy is back with its weekend workshop series for adults (ages 18 and over), tailored for the Zoom environment. This two-day (Saturday and Sunday) introductory adult course covers beatbox, finding your flow, and telling your story over a beat.

7 PM: Timeless Reunion: "Hollywoodland"

Play-PerView's winter programming continues with a reunion of the NBC series Timeless January 23, featuring a reading of the Season 2 episode “Hollywoodland” and a moderated discussion. Malcolm Barrett, Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, and Goran Višnjić are slated to participate along with series co-creator Shawn Ryan.

Sunday, January 24

2 PM & 7 PM: Daegu International Musical Festival Opening Concert

The international musical festival is held every summer in Daegu City, Korea, but like most events over the past year, has revised its schedule in light of the pandemic. The 14th annual opening concert, hosted by Lee Jeehoon and Kim Sung-kyu (Infinite), will stream via Broadway On Demand this weekend and include numbers from such shows as Man of La Mancha, Aida, and Cats, as well as -Musicals including Musical Turandot, Frankenstein, The Man Who Laughs, and Bungee Jumping of Their Own.

5:30 PM: ART Virtual Release Party of The Berlin Diaries

Mingle with other guests and artists in break out rooms before the presentation of Andrea Stolowitz’s autobiographical story of her quest to untangle her family’s history using her German-Jewish great-grandfather's diary, followed by a talkback with the director and playwright.

7 PM: Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, History and Community

The virtual concert to save the legendary jazz club Birdland will include appearances and performances from stars of the jazz and Broadway communities, including Audra McDonald, Wynton Marsalis, Bebe Nuewirth, Leslie Odom, Jr., Wendell Pierce, and many many more—even a former president with a passion for saxophone.

