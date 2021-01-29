The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch January 29-31

Bill Irwin's reflections on Beckett, a Mexican horror opera, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, January 29

4 PM ET: Starry Concept Recording Party

Broadway Records hosts a virtual listening party in celebration of the anniversary of the original concept recording of Starry. The party will feature the musical’s writing team and cast members.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz

Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into online fun. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner.

8 PM: Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale

A modern Mexican opera with music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez and Guadalupe Sandoval, in a new English translation by Javier Vilalta, will stream on Playbill to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performance stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Shereen Pimentel, and more, and is produced and directed by Roberto Araujo.



Sunday, January 31

2 PM: Irish Rep's On Beckett / In Screen

Tony Award winning actor and master clown Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) brings his exploration of the works of Samuel Beckett to the digital screen in this adaptation of his award-winning 2018 solo show.





