The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch January 8–10

Tributes to David Bowie and Jerry Herman, West End Bares, and more.

These are just some of the digital offerings January 8-10. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, January 8

8 PM ET: At This Theatre: Tonys, Triumphs, & Turntables

Join guide Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close as he shines a spotlight on the theatres along some of the busiest blocks in the theatre district in this virtual walking tour down 44th, 45th, and 46th Streets.

8 PM: A Bowie Celebration with Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, and others

Celebrate rock legend David Bowie's birthday with the virtual streaming concert A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!. Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Michael C. Hall join an all-star lineup of rock talent that also includes Duran Duran, Dave Navarro, Adam Lambert, and Nine Inch Nails. Proceeds benefit Save the Children.

8 PM: Lazarus

A filmed performance from the London run of Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus, starring Michael C. Hall and Beetlejuice star Sophia Anne Caruso, will stream on Dice.fm January 8-10 to mark Bowie's birthday and the fifth anniversary of his death. The digital presentation will be available for three showings only in multiple time zones. Click here for Friday tickets.

Saturday, January 9

2 PM: Swingin' the Dream

The work-in-progress concert from Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah will tell the story of the 1939 Broadway musical Swingin' the Dream (a jazz reimagining of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and will feature performances of the original songs with lyrics by Eddie de Lange and music by Jimmy Van Heusen.

Sunday, January 10

3 PM: West End Bares: Turned On

The annual cabaret, benefiting Make a Difference Trust, goes virtual this year. Get turned on with guest appearances from Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, Tom Allen, Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Michael Auger, and Amy Hart.

8 PM: You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman

Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles in the streaming revue starring Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), Nick Christopher (Hamilton), and more. The production is available until February 7, but tune in opening night for appearances from special guest stars Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.