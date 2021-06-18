The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 18-20

Broadway Bares, John Owen-Jones in concert, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, June 18

Episode 7 of The Theatre Channel

The Theatre Channel returns with Episode 7, a Rodgers and Hammerstein special revue filmed on the grounds Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, featuring an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the upcoming revival of Carousel, brought to life by Olivier Award nominees Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard) and Josefina Gabrielle (Merrily We Roll Along).

Saturday, June 19

12 PM ET: John Owen-Jones: Celebrating His 50th Birthday

The West End and Broadway alum (and London's longest-running Phantom) will stream a live concert from London's Cadogan Hall, backed by a five-piece band, featuring some of his favorite tunes, new and old.

Celebrate Juneteenth and Black Culture With These Virtual Theatre Presentations

Sunday, June 20

9 PM: Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home

The annual striptease fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS created by Jerry Mitchell takes it off online featuring performances by Peppermint and Jay Armstrong Johnson, as well as over 170 dancers from the Broadway community. Streaming on Playbill.com and BroadwayCares.org.

More Streaming Options