The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 18-20

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Friday, June 18
Episode 7 of The Theatre Channel
The Theatre Channel returns with Episode 7, a Rodgers and Hammerstein special revue filmed on the grounds Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, featuring an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the upcoming revival of Carousel, brought to life by Olivier Award nominees Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard) and Josefina Gabrielle (Merrily We Roll Along).
Saturday, June 19
12 PM ET: John Owen-Jones: Celebrating His 50th Birthday
The West End and Broadway alum (and London's longest-running Phantom) will stream a live concert from London's Cadogan Hall, backed by a five-piece band, featuring some of his favorite tunes, new and old.
Celebrate Juneteenth and Black Culture With These Virtual Theatre Presentations
Sunday, June 20
9 PM: Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home
The annual striptease fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS created by Jerry Mitchell takes it off online featuring performances by Peppermint and Jay Armstrong Johnson, as well as over 170 dancers from the Broadway community. Streaming on Playbill.com and BroadwayCares.org.
More Streaming Options
- Open Stages, Lincoln Center Theater's education department, presents a virtual version of its annual A Celebration of Student Songs. Hamilton alum Miguel Cervantes hosts the event, in which Vincent Jamal Hooper, Ashley D. Kelley, Zachary Noah Piser, and Courtney Reed bring to life original musical numbers by young artists. The concert streams through June 20 on Broadway on Demand.
- A filmed production of the Off-Broadway musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter streams on demand through June 23, starring Stevie Holland as Linda Lee Thomas, Porter's wife of 35 years. The show has a book by Holland and Gary William Friedman, and the music and lyrics of Cole Porter, with arrangements and additional music by Friedman. Love, Linda ran at the York Theatre Company in 2013 under the direction of Richard Maltby, Jr.
- CO/LAB Theater Group presents Beyond the Horizon, four consecutive evenings (June 17-20) of original content created by their neurodiverse ensemble of actors, teaching artists, and supporting artists. Included in the festival is an SNL-inspired evening of comedy; a live play reading of work written by their playwriting class; and the premiere of PLOOTO: A Space Oddity, a new musical inspired by the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with guest appearance by disability rights activist Judy Heumann.