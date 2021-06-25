The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 25-27

A live-action graphic novel version of Macbeth, a ghost story from Irish Rep, a Pride spectacular, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend.

Friday, June 25

7 PM ET: The Oresteia

Theatre for a New Audience presents the New York premiere of Ellen McLaughlin’s adaptation and translation of Aeschylus’ trilogy (Agamemnon, The Libation Bearers, and The Eumenides), with music composed by Kamala Sankaram and featuring Kathleen Chalfant, Obi Abili, Kelley Curran, Rad Pereira, and more.

Saturday, June 26

7:30 PM: Four Chords and a Gun

Play-PerView presents a reading of John Ross Bowie's comedy about the punk band the Ramones featuring Michael Cassady (The O.C.), Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Superstore), Emmy nominee Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and The Angry Inch), Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk (Angels in America), and Bobby Conte Thornton (Company).

8 PM: The Progress of Pride Spectacular

A virtual celebration for global digital LGBTQIA+ audiences and their allies offers musical performances, archival footage of past marches, and more. Hosted by Lea DeLaria, the lineup also includes BD Wong, Claybourne Elder, Eric Ulloa, Harvey Fierstein, Alex Newell, Jenn Colella, Kathryn Gallagher, and Nathan Lee Graham. The event also includes clips from Playbill’s OUTTakes, featuring Anthony Rapp, Caitlin Kinnunen, Max Crumm, and Peppermint sharing stories of what Pride looks like through their eyes and performing songs that celebrate their personal connection with Pride.

Sunday, June 27

2 PM: Ghosting

Irish Rep presents the North American premiere of Waterford natives Anne O’Riordan (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish’s (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play starring O’Riordan as a woman confronting demons...and a guy who ghosted her six years ago. The production streams through July 4 at specific times.

