The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 4-6

Raja Feather Kelly's The KILL ONE Race, Zakiyah Alexander's How to Raise a Freeman, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, June 4

7 PM ET: the feath3r theory’s The KILL ONE Race

Playwrights Horizons presents Raja Feather Kelly's part-theatre, part-documentary performance-based work, which finds the characters recreating a morbid reality competition show based on a fictional 1963 dystopian novel.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella, Sister Act) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

Saturday, June 5

7 PM: How to Raise a Freeman

Play-PerView presents Zakiyah Alexander's drama about living while Black in America, with proceeds benefiting JusticeLA: Fighting the L.A. County Jail Expansion.

8 PM: We Have to Hurry

Tony nominee Alfred Molina and performer-playwright Dorothy Lyman star in her new play about two mature people rediscovering life’s simplest joys, with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund Home East and West.

10 PM: Writing Fragments Home

TheatreWorks presents the comedy about art, family, and culture by Filipino American playwright Jeffrey Lo, benefiting Compassion in Oakland, a nonprofit formed in response to the surge of anti-Asian attacks.

Sunday, June 6

2 PM: The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre

Broadcast live from the West End, the free streaming concert will celebrate the return to the stage with performances from London's current hits such as Tina, Mary Poppins, Come From Away, and Back to the Future The Musical.

3 PM: The Seth Concert Series With George Salazar

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky welcomes Alex Newell (Once On This Island, Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) for conversation and song in his weekly online series.

8 PM: The 43rd Kennedy Center Honors

The annual event honoring performing artists for lifetime achievement airs on CBS. The 2020 recipients are Tony nominee Debbie Allen (Sweet Charity) and Tony winner Dick Van Dyke (Bye Bye Birdie) along with singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, and violinist Midori.

