The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 12-14

A Liza Minnelli birthday celebration, Kathleen Chalfant in The Year of Magical Thinking, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, March 12

1 PM: Women's Day on Broadway

Disney on Broadway's fourth annual event celebrating International Women's Day, with this year's theme "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively," features panels and remarks from Broadway Moms: Laura Benanti, Julia Jones, Karen Olive, more; The Broadway Sinfonietta's Macy Schmidt; producers Alia Jones-Harvey, Eva Price, Maria Manuela Goyanes, more; and playwrights Lynn Nottage and Pearl Cleage.

6 PM: Matthew Bourne's Car Man

New York City Center continues Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's Car Man, loosely based on the popular Bizet opera Carmen.

8 PM ET: A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli: 75th All-Star Birthday Tribute Celebration

A virtual tribute marking the 75th birthday of stage and screen icon will feature an all-star lineup of appearances and performances from Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta- Jones, Chita Rivera, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Charles Busch, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, John Cameron Mitchell, Andrea Martin, and many more.

Saturday, March 13

7 PM: The Year of Magical Thinking

Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant stars in the one-person show adapted by Joan Didion from her best-selling memoir for Off-Broadway's Keen Company.

7 PM: Hospice

New Federal Theatre Celebrates Women's History Month with a reading of the 1983 Pearl Cleage play, directed by Awoye Timpo, and featuring Margaret Odette and Patronia Paley.

8 PM: Fly on the Wall Series' Invisible by Douglas Lyons

This series takes an inside look at the development from page to stage of Douglas Lyons' new play Invisible. Hear "The First 20 Pages" in this second episode, hosted by IAMA Theatre Company.





