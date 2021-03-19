The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 19–21

A virtual walking tour of London's West End, a new Erika Dickerson-Despenza play, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, March 19

6 PM ET: Matthew Bourne's Cinderella

New York City Center continues Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's twist on the ballet classic Cinderella.

7:30 PM: Glass Town

The Tank presents Glass Town, a staged concept album of the rock requiem about the Brontë sisters, written by Miriam Pultro and directed by Daniella Caggiano.

Saturday, March 20

3:30 PM: Donmar Local's Assembly

The digital production from Donmar Warehouse's new local company mixes live performance, animation, and sound in this innovative production about the "impact of humans on nature and what we might build together for a better future."

Sunday, March 21

1 PM: Little B's Big Idea

The original musical, created by writer/performer Becca Yuré, follows Little B and friends as they explore some of the challenges we're navigating during the pandemic, like missing friends, remote learning, and big feelings. The show was created for TDF's Autism Friendly Performances community, but everyone is welcome.

3 PM: Playbill Experiences' London West End "Top Hat" Tour

Host Neil Maxfield takes a virtual tour of London’s West End theatre district, exploring the architecture, anecdotes, and historical figures from the 1700’s to today at The Savoy, Wyndham's, Noel Coward, and the London Coliseum.

6 PM: NewYorkRep's Civilwrights

The short play series streams its second work, Shot: Caught a Soul by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, a one-act play exploring racism through the prism of police shootings. The play will be followed by a Town Hall discussion with the playwright and panelists including NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Risk Management Jeffrey Schlanger, Jennifer Epps-Addison from Center for Popular Democracy/Center for Popular Democracy Action, and Lauren Footman, from the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

More Streaming Options