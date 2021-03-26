The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 26-28

A celebrity reading of The Thanksgiving Play, a global variety show with Aaron Tveit, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, March 26

6 PM: Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

New York City Center continues Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's re-imagining of the Shakespeare classic (set in the not-too-distant future at The Verona Institute for "difficult" young people).

Saturday, March 27

2 PM: Saturday Matinee with R&H Goes Pop!

iHeart Radio Broadway's afternoon listening party of the new Rodgers and Hammerstein pop album will include exclusive commentary from Laura Osnes, Lilli Cooper, Kyle Selig, Katrina Lenk, Ashley Park, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more.

3:30 PM: Rise Up With Arts, Featuring Aaron Tveit and Kerry Ellis

Dance team Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis headline this global variety show, benefiting Theatre Support Fund+ and The Actors Fund, with performances from the worlds of theatre, music, and dance, including Moulin Rouge! Tony Award nominees Aaron Tveit and Robyn Hurder, and West End favorites Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Cats) and Matt Croke (Aladdin).

Sunday, March 28

7:30 PM: Squeaky

A virtual reading a new play by Jeff Cohen based on his eccentric father. The comedy is directed by Bob Balaban and features a multi-award-winning cast including Jessica Hecht, Marc Kudisch, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ben Shenkman, and Harris Yulin.

Easter Passion

Fellowship for the Performing Arts presents Mark's Gospel with scripture and songs from Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Prince of Egypt. Joining FPA Artistic Director Max McLean (The Screwtape Letters) are Broadway artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Alan H. Green, Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Daniel J. Maldonado, Diane Phelan, Marty Thomas, and Kay Trinidad. Streaming Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

