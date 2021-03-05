The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 5-7

A virtual tour of London's West End, a drive-in production of the new rock musical SuperYou, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, March 5

6 PM ET: Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake

New York City Center kicks off Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's Swan Lake, best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a male ensemble.

8 PM: SuperYou

Playbill hosts a virtual red carpet and after party for this filmed version of the summer drive-in production of the new rock musical starring Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), LaVon FIsher WIlson (Chicago), Molly Tynes (Pippin), Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderettes), and writer-composer Lourds Lane.

Saturday, March 6

2 PM: Master Class with Kathleen Chalfant

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents this monologue-centered acting class with Angels in America Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant.

3 PM: Irish Rep's Give Me Your Hand

Two of Ireland’s finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London’s National Gallery with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan.

Sunday, March 7

3 PM: Playbill Experiences' London West End "Top Hat" Tour

Host, Neil Maxfield, takes a virtual tour of London’s West End Theatre District, exploring the architecture, anecdotes, and historical figures from the 1700’s to today at The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Fortune, The Novello and The Lyceum Theatres.

8 PM: Melissa Li and Kit Yan's Unremarkable!

Musical Theater Factory presents this digital variety show hosted by queer, Asian-American musical theatre writing team Li and Yan, with guest performers including Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), and Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill).

