The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 14-16

New take on Fela!, MCC's annual Miscast gala, a "lost" Zora Neal Hurston play, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, May 14

Roundabout's Refocus Project: Spunk

The series continues with Lili-Anne Brown directing a reading of the rediscovered Zora Neale Hurston play, about a wandering guitar player who becomes the talk of a rural Florida town when he begins an affair with a local.

8 PM: Breathe

The new musical from novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, along with five different songwriting teams, makes its world premiere virtually with a cast including Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid, and Josh Davis.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

8 PM: PBS' We Are Family: Songs of Unity and Hope

Tony winner Judith Light hosts this concert for PBS featuring Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Gabrielle Ruiz, Morgan James, Rayshun LaMarr, and Nova Y. Payton, backed by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

Saturday, May 15

Animal Wisdom

Singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her, shape-shifting between rock star, folklorist, and high priestess, as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family’s mythologies in this filmed adaptation of the acclaimed production from The Bushwick Starr.

Fela! on Clubhouse

Fela Ten Twenty, a new audio adaptation of the biographical Broadway musical, premieres on the app Clubhouse May 15-16, featuring a new interpretation of Bill T. Jones' and Jim Lewis' original book, framing the ongoing #EndSARS movement in the context of Fela Kuti's legacy.

7 PM: Bad Jews

Original cast members Tracee Chimo (Noises Off), Philip Ettinger (HBO's I Know This Much is True ), and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) reunite for a Play-PerView reading of Joshua Harmon's 2013 Off-Broadway play to benefit Roundabout Theatre Company.

Sunday, May 16

3 PM: The Seth Concert Series With Laura and Linda Benanti

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky guests for conversation and song in his weekly online series are Broadway star Laura Benanti (She Loves Me, Gypsy) and her mother, who has recently returned to performing after a 35-year retirement.

8 PM: MCC's Miscast21

Broadway stars perform stars from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast in this popular annual gala for MCC Theater. The lineup this year includes Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, and more.