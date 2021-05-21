The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 21-23

Chuck and Lilli Cooper in concert, Broadway Barks, the Drama League Awards, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, May 21

Roundabout's Refocus Project

The Refocus series concludes with a reading of Alice Childress' 1969 play Wine in the Wilderness, about an artist and the model who rocks his notion of Black womanhood. The series is part of RTC's collaboration with Black Theatre United multi-year initiative seeking to elevate and restore marginalized plays to the American canon.

7 PM ET: Off Stage Talks

CBS Sunday Morning's Nancy Giles hosts this "Performing Beckett on Screen" panel conversation with cast members from the currently streaming production of The New Group's Waiting for Godot, including John Leguizamo, Tarik Trotter, and Drake Bradshaw, along with director Scott Elliot and associate director Monet.

7 PM: Drama League Awards

The 87th annual awards ceremony will present awards in five new categories this year, created to honor a season of digital theatre. 2021 Special Recognition Honorees are Iris Smith, Liesl Tommy, Richard Weitz and Demi Weitz, and The Actors Fund.

8 PM: Adventurephile

Keen Company Hear/Now presents the world premiere of a newly commissioned audio play by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, which finds the creators of a podcast traveling to an uninhabited island off the southern coast of China.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

Saturday, May 22

7 PM: AYA Or Dear Lover

Play-PerView presents a reading of a new play by Fernanda Coppel (King Liz, How To Get Away With Murder) about a man who takes a vacation to an Ayahuasca retreat in the Amazonian jungle in order to escape his problems, but is instead forced to face them. HBO Looking's Raul Castillo stars, along with Tina Huang and Roxana Ortega.

8 PM: Goodman Theatre Gala

Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Color Purple) headlines the Together Center Stage virtual 2021 gala fundraiser for the Chicago theatre.

Sunday, May 23

3 PM: The Seth Concert Series With Chuck and Lilli Cooper

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky welcomes Broadway father-daughter duo Chuck Cooper (The Life, Caroline, or Change) and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spongebob Squarepants) for conversation and song in his weekly online series.

7 PM: Broadway Barks Across America

Bernadette Peters hosts the annual event featuring adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country, including Daveed Diggs, Megan Hilty, Annaleigh Ashford, Christine Baranski, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Whoopi Goldberg, and many more.

