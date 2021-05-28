The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 28-30

Jason Danieley in concert with Ted Sperling, a new short play from David Ives, and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, May 28

Actors Theatre of Louisville's Ali Summit

The new short play by Idris Goodwin is inspired by the 1967 summit of prominent Black athletes who met to question Muhammad Ali about his conscientious objection to military service. Produced in collaboration with Crux Collective, an immersive experience is in the works for later this year.

7 PM: From the Earth to the Moon

Theater Arts Caltech presents a reading of Cole Remmen and Grant Remmen's new sci-fi musical based on the Jules Verne classic written in 1865.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Jason Danieley (Pretty Women, Next To Normal, Full Monty) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

10 PM: San Diego Symphony's Broadway by the Bay

Broadway performer Bryona Marie (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), with Music Director Rob Fisher (An American in Paris) leading the band, stars in this concert featuring modern and classic Broadway tunes.

Saturday, May 29

8 PM: Fly on the Wall Series' Invisible by Douglas Lyons

The page-to-stage development series following Douglas Lyons' new play Invisible culminates in a reading of Act 1, directed by Amina Robinson (Godspell) and featuring performers Kim Exum and Imari Hardon, with Josh Davis, Suzanne Grodner, and Terence Archie.

Sunday, May 30

Playing on Air's Dummy Dialogue

Tony nominee Richard Kind (Kiss Me, Kate) and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) star ventriloquist dummies in the new short audio play by master of the short form, David Ives (All in the Timing). Tony winner Walter Bobbie directs.

11 AM: chekhovOS /an experimental game/

Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab fuses film, theatre, and video game technology for this virtual interactive live performance of a new work inspired by Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard and drawing on recordings of Chekhov’s letters and dreams. Jessica Hecht stars with special guest Mikhail Baryshnikov as Anton Chekhov.

3 PM: The Seth Concert Series With George Salazar

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky welcomes George Salazar, best known for playing Michael Mell in Broadway's Be More Chill, for conversation and song in his weekly online series.

8 PM: National Memorial Day Concert: A Night Of Remembrance

The Capital Concert airing on PBS features performances and tributes from Washington, D.C. and around the country honoring American heroes. Hosted by Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the event includes appearances from Tony nominees Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, and Joe Morton, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra and more.

More Streaming Options