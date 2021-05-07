The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 7-9

Concerts from Betsy Wolfe, Christiane Noll, and Christine Pedi, Dave Malloy's Preludes ,and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, May 7

Roundabout's Refocus Project: I Gotta Home

The series continues with Steve H. Broadnax III directing a reading of Shirley Graham Du Bois' 1939 play, about a destitute Reverend who learns his long-lost sister might be the heir to a celebrity fortune.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Waitress) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling for the first episode in his series of intimate concerts.

8 PM: The Tempest at Radial Park (and from home)

Sonia Manzano, best known for her role as Maria on Sesame Street from 1971 to 2015, will lead the cast as Prospera (a gender-swapped take on Shakespeare's Prospero) in Resounding's immersive audio adaptation of the Bard's play.

Saturday, May 8

2 PM: iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee

iHeart Radio Broadway's afternoon listening party presents the radio premiere of Breathe, a new musical following five couples grappling with the pandemic's impact on their lives. The musical is told in five interlocking suites with a cast featuring Tony Award-winners Kelli O’Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid, and Josh Davis.

3:45 PM: Preludes by Dave Malloy

A concert production of the Tony-nominated composer's musical based on the life of Sergei Rachmaninoff streams live for three performances only from London's Southwark Playhouse, starring Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Steven Serlin.

8 PM: The Normal Heart

An all-star lineup of predominantly LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC artists appear in a virtual presentation of Larry Kramer’s groundbreaking, autobiographical play, including Tony nominee Jeremy Pope (Ain’t Too Proud), Laverne Cox (Promising Young Woman), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and more. Proceeds from the event benefit ONE Archives Foundation and Invisible Histories Project.

Sunday, May 9

Christiane Noll: Coming Alive Again

The Tony-nominated performer explores themes of motherhood and complex women in an intimate cabaret presented by TheaterWorks Hartford in partnership with Goodspeed Musicals, streaming through May 30.

3PM: The Seth Concert Series With Christine Pedi

Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky welcomes “The Lady of 1000 Voices" Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway) for conversation and song in the weekly online series.

