The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 13-15

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Friday, November 13
9 PM: Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” series continues on PBS continues with the 2019 documentary chronicling the story of the musical blockbuster, with appearances from such artists as Sheldon Harnick, Jessica Hecht, Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, and Danny Burstein. Check local listings or watch on PBS.org through December 11.
Saturday, November 14
8 PM: Live From the West Side with Laura Benanti
Tony winner Benanti headlines the second of three virtual concerts airing live from Shubert Studios (her Gypsy co-star Patti LuPone kicked off the series last month). Viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets from a number of local partner nonprofit organizations to support arts organizations during the extended shutdown. The series concludes December 5 with Vanessa Williams.
8 PM: The Anonymous Lover
Los Angeles Opera presents the free online company premiere of the long-neglected 1780 comedic romance by Black composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Bruce Lemon Jr. and James Conlon respectively direct and conduct the socially distanced staging, available to stream through November 29.
Sunday, November 15
5 PM: Until the Flood
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and a host of regional theatres across the country present the broadcast premiere of Dael Orlandersmith’s solo piece, based on interviews collected following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, a Black teenager, by Darren Wilson, a white police officer. The performance will be available to stream through a partnership with ALL ARTS until 2023.
More Streaming Options
- Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay, a collaboration between poet Chesney Snow and composer Diedre Murray that explores race, class, and American political culture, airs Friday and Saturday at 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM as part of Primary Stages’ Living Room Commissions series.
- The fourth annual TheaterMakers Summit takes place virtually November 14 and 15 (with a “Bonus Day” November 16). Among the many Broadway favorites slated to take part in the weekend of panel discussions are keynote speaker Christopher Jackson, Jessie Mueller, Alan Menken, Charlotte St. Martin, Michael R. Jackson, and Javier Muñoz.