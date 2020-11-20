The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 20–22

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Friday, November 20
7 PM: Final Boarding Call
The WP digital season continues with a reading of Stefani Kuo’s Final Boarding Call, spotlighting the current Hong Kong protests, presented in partnership with the Ma-Yi Theater Company and directed by Mei Ann Teo.
7 PM: Saving Wonderland
Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show take the whole family down the rabbit hole to explore Alice’s Wonderland.
Saturday, November 21
8 PM: Mystery Box
Oklahoma! Tony nominee Mary Testa and stage alums Wesley Taylor, Dakin Matthews, and Helen Cespedes appear in Alleyway Theatre’s live stream benefit reading of Tom Alan Robbins’ new play.
7 PM: The Burdens
Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper star in a live stream production of Matt Schatz’s The Burdens, about two adult siblings who try to relieve their widowed mother’s complicated life. The Play-PerView reading benefits the City Theatre Company of Pittsburgh.
Sunday, November 22
8 PM: A Paris Love Story
Hershey Felder transports audiences to the City of Light with a live streamed show of the performer-playwright as Claude Debussy.
Other options:
- The Metropolitan Opera continues its nightly streams with a trio of works led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites (November 20), Puccini’s Turandot (November 21), and Berg’s Wozzeck (November 22).
- It’s a big weekend for streaming services: Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me debuts on HBO Max November 21 with Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Oprah, Mj Rodriguez, and more. Christmas on the Square then debuts November 22 on Netflix featuring a trio of divas: Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Dolly Parton, who also wrote 14 new songs for the musical movie.