The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 20–22

Mary Testa and Wesley Taylor star in a world premiere, Between the World and Me debuts on HBO Max, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar , presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, November 20

7 PM: Final Boarding Call

The WP digital season continues with a reading of Stefani Kuo’s Final Boarding Call, spotlighting the current Hong Kong protests, presented in partnership with the Ma-Yi Theater Company and directed by Mei Ann Teo.

7 PM: Saving Wonderland

Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show take the whole family down the rabbit hole to explore Alice’s Wonderland.

Saturday, November 21

8 PM: Mystery Box

Oklahoma! Tony nominee Mary Testa and stage alums Wesley Taylor, Dakin Matthews, and Helen Cespedes appear in Alleyway Theatre’s live stream benefit reading of Tom Alan Robbins’ new play.

7 PM: The Burdens

Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper star in a live stream production of Matt Schatz’s The Burdens, about two adult siblings who try to relieve their widowed mother’s complicated life. The Play-PerView reading benefits the City Theatre Company of Pittsburgh.

Sunday, November 22

8 PM: A Paris Love Story

Hershey Felder transports audiences to the City of Light with a live streamed show of the performer-playwright as Claude Debussy.

Other options: