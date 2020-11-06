The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 6-8

Film & TV News   The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 6-8
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 06, 2020
 
Armie Hammer leads Sundogs, Sharrod Williams debuts a new web series, and more.
Armie Hammer and Sharrod Williams
Below are just some of the digital offerings available November 6–8. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, November 6

2 PM: From Here to Eternity

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly streaming offerings with this Tim Rice-Stuart Brayson-Bill Oakes musical, based on James Jones’ WWII-set novel. Robert Lonsdale, Siubhan Harrison, Darius Campbell, and Rebecca Thornhill star.

9 PM: One Man, Two Guvnors
PBS’ Great Performances presents the U.S. broadcast premiere of the National Theatre production, for which James Corden won a Tony Award. The video will subsequently be available at PBS.org.

Saturday, November 7

11 AM: La MaMa Love Global Gala
Members of La MaMa’s 2020–2021 resident artist program will perform in an international celebration of the Off-Broadway institution and the birthday of late founder Ellen Stewart. Click here for tickets.

Sunday, November 8

7 PM: Neighbors Premiere
Sharrod Williams (Cats, Hamilton) creates and stars in the new web series that explores life in the pandemic, interracial relationships, friendship-threatening secrets, and more. The cast also includes Joey Rosario and such Broadway alums as Gizel Jimenez and Christopher Rice.

7:30 PM: Sundogs
Armie Hammer, Jenn Gambatese, and more star in Play-PerView’s digital production of Howard Emanuel’s exploration of life as a soldier. Proceeds go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA.

More Streaming Options

  • A virtual reading of Guards at the Taj, featuring original stars Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed, streams Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM via Atlantic Theater Company.
  • The Metropolitan Opera continues its chronological tour with three mid-19th century titles, each free through its Nightly Met Streams series: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, and Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.
