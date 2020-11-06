The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 6-8

Below are just some of the digital offerings available November 6–8. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Friday, November 6
2 PM: From Here to Eternity
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly streaming offerings with this Tim Rice-Stuart Brayson-Bill Oakes musical, based on James Jones’ WWII-set novel. Robert Lonsdale, Siubhan Harrison, Darius Campbell, and Rebecca Thornhill star.
9 PM: One Man, Two Guvnors
PBS’ Great Performances presents the U.S. broadcast premiere of the National Theatre production, for which James Corden won a Tony Award. The video will subsequently be available at PBS.org.
Saturday, November 7
11 AM: La MaMa Love Global Gala
Members of La MaMa’s 2020–2021 resident artist program will perform in an international celebration of the Off-Broadway institution and the birthday of late founder Ellen Stewart. Click here for tickets.
Sunday, November 8
7 PM: Neighbors Premiere
Sharrod Williams (Cats, Hamilton) creates and stars in the new web series that explores life in the pandemic, interracial relationships, friendship-threatening secrets, and more. The cast also includes Joey Rosario and such Broadway alums as Gizel Jimenez and Christopher Rice.
7:30 PM: Sundogs
Armie Hammer, Jenn Gambatese, and more star in Play-PerView’s digital production of Howard Emanuel’s exploration of life as a soldier. Proceeds go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA.
More Streaming Options
- A virtual reading of Guards at the Taj, featuring original stars Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed, streams Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM via Atlantic Theater Company.
- The Metropolitan Opera continues its chronological tour with three mid-19th century titles, each free through its Nightly Met Streams series: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, and Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.