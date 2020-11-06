The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 6-8

Armie Hammer leads Sundogs, Sharrod Williams debuts a new web series, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings available November 6–8. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, November 6

2 PM: From Here to Eternity

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly streaming offerings with this Tim Rice-Stuart Brayson-Bill Oakes musical, based on James Jones’ WWII-set novel. Robert Lonsdale, Siubhan Harrison, Darius Campbell, and Rebecca Thornhill star.

9 PM: One Man, Two Guvnors

PBS’ Great Performances presents the U.S. broadcast premiere of the National Theatre production, for which James Corden won a Tony Award. The video will subsequently be available at PBS.org.

Saturday, November 7

11 AM: La MaMa Love Global Gala

Members of La MaMa’s 2020–2021 resident artist program will perform in an international celebration of the Off-Broadway institution and the birthday of late founder Ellen Stewart. Click here for tickets.

Sunday, November 8

7 PM: Neighbors Premiere

Sharrod Williams (Cats, Hamilton) creates and stars in the new web series that explores life in the pandemic, interracial relationships, friendship-threatening secrets, and more. The cast also includes Joey Rosario and such Broadway alums as Gizel Jimenez and Christopher Rice.

7:30 PM: Sundogs

Armie Hammer, Jenn Gambatese, and more star in Play-PerView’s digital production of Howard Emanuel’s exploration of life as a soldier. Proceeds go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA.

More Streaming Options