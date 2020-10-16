The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 16-18

A reunion of Hamilton stars, a three-night tribute to Wendy Wasserstein, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 16–18. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, October 16

12 PM: Shipwreck

Raúl Esparza, Joe Morton, and more star in this adaptation of Anne Washburn’s drama from The Public Theater. Saheem Ali directs the production, available to listen wherever podcasts are streamed.

2 PM: Alfie Boe's Bring Him Home Concert

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its programming with Alfie Boe - The Bring Him Home Tour. Taking the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Les Misérables star performs musical favorites and welcomes several special guest stars.

8 PM: Wendy Wasserstein’s Uncommon Women and Others

Playbill honors what would have been Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Wendy Wasserstein’s 70th birthday with a weekend of readings in repertory, directed by Stan Zimmerman. Up first is Uncommon Women and Others, with a cast including Brittannie Bohman, Andrea Bowen, Ian Buchanan, Madeline Grey DeFreece, Lucy DeVito, Chelsea Gonzalez, Kalinda Gray, Lizzie Kramer, Vanessa Marano, Melody Peng, Mindy Sterling, and Natalie Whittle.

8 PM: All About Evil

Solve a Broadway murder mystery from the comfort of your home as you play detective and interview suspects in the interactive event from Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects.

8 PM: Sticks and Stones

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, original Hamilton cast member Javier Muñoz, and Be More Chill's George Salazar are among the cast of the musical's online concert premiere. The show adapts the Biblical story of David and his triumph over Goliath to address the issue of teen bullying. Proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Born This Way Foundation.

9 PM: Hamilton Stars Reunite

The original stars of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Javier Muñoz, will assemble for a digital fundraiser to raise money for the Biden campaign. In addition to a special performance, the evening will include a Q&A moderated by director Thomas Kail.

Saturday, October 17

8 PM: What Else?

Mark Linn-Baker and Tony nominee Lee Wilkof headline a reading of Donald Wollner’s What Else? to benefit New Dramatists. The play follows Matt and Sam, two 60-something standup comics who meet for their weekly brunch, but as Matt interjects a surprise into the proceedings, he puts the meal and the whole relationship at risk.

8 PM: Stage and Screen Stars Pay Tribute to Fanny Brice

L Morgan Lee, Lauren Boyd, Deonte Warren, Tara Tagliaferro, and more stage names perform in Hello Gorgeous: Funny Folx in Concert. The fundraiser celebrates the music of Fanny Brice while fundraising for International Sanctuary, a nonprofit that empowers girls and women escaping human trafficking in growing community centers across the globe.

8 PM: Isn’t It Romantic

Playbill’s A Wendy Weekend continues with Wasserstein’s Isn’t It Romantic with Amanda Bearse, Andrea Bowen, Lucy DeVito, Ryan J. Duncan, Peggy Etra, Chris Farah, Andrew Fromer, Danny Lee Gomez, Wendy Hammers, Lizzie Kramer, Jenny Lerner, Ken Lerner, Michael Matts, Jon Sprik, Mindy Sterling, and Raviv Ullman. Mindy Cohn will read the stage directions.

Sunday, October 18

7 PM: The Heidi Chronicles

Playbill’s A Wendy Weekend concludes with Wasserstein’s Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play, with a cast including Amanda Bearse, Taylor Bracken, Brittannie Bohman, Andrea Bowen, Madeline Grey DeFreece, Lucy DeVito, Ryan J. Duncan, Chris Farah, Danny Lee Gomez, Allie Gonino, Wendy Hammers, Jenny Lerner, Vanessa Marano, Michael Matts, Melody Peng, Jon Sprik, Mindy Sterling, Raviv Ullman, Natalie Whittle, and Stan Zimmerman. A post-show talkback will feature DeVito, director Stan Zimmerman, actor Alma Cuervo, and Wasserstein biographer Julie Salamon.

7 PM: Joey Taranto Salutes the '90s

The Broadway alum (Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages) pays tribute to the decade of Beanie Babies, the Macarena, and flannel. The virtual concert is part of the performer's monthly "Virtual Insanity" series. Click here for tickets.

7:30 PM: Circle Jerk

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley’s play about gay, right-wing internet trolls and white supremacy in queer culture will be streamed live from Brooklyn’s MITU580 every night October 18–23, with encore showings through November 7. The production hails from the pair’s newly formed media collective Fake Friends.

8 PM: Divas for Democracy: United We Slay

Stars of the Broadway stage and drag world unite for an evening supporitng voter mobilizations. Among those set to take part are Tony winners Chita Rivera, Stephanie J. Bock, Lea Salonga, Nikki M. James, Beth Leavel, and Annaleigh Ashfrod, as well as RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Peppermint (a Broadway alum herself), Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Valentina, and Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

8 PM: Waiting for the Host

Marc Palmieri's Waiting for The Host, a full-length play composed for an online experience, makes its international premiere in Singapore at Pangdemonium Theatre with a special broadcast stream for U.S. audiences. Directed by Tracie Pang, the cast will feature Mina Kaye, Neo Swee Lin, Petrina Kow, Adrian Pang, Gavin Yap, Keagan Kang, and Zachary Pang.

More Streaming Options