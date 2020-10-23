The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 23–25

A Patti LuPone concert, an alien invasion, two Dominique Morisseau plays, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 23–25. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday October 23

2 PM: The War of the Worlds: Alive on Stage

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly streaming offerings with Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage, filmed at London’s O2 arena. Jason Donovan, Kerry Ellis, and Liam Neeson star—the latter in hologram form.

8 PM: The Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival

Catch a dozen new works in Playbill's series, kicking off Friday with six short plays. The performances are presented via technology from BeTerrific that brings live performance to the digital stage. Watch the rest Saturday before winners are announced Sunday.

8 PM: Solve a Broadway Crime

Play detective and interview suspects as you get to the bottom of a Golden Age Broadway mystery from the comfort of your home in All About Evil, an event from Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects.

Saturday October 24

8 PM: Patti LuPone: Live From the West Side

The two-time Tony winner kicks off the three-part virtual concert series, performing live from the Shubert Virtual Studios in NYC. Tickets are available from a variety of non-profit regional theatres across the country, with viewers encouraged to support their nearby local venues.

8 PM: We the People

A filmed staging of We the People: America Rocks! by Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, Douglas Lyons, and more, streams via Stars in the House on YouTube. The musical sees America's founding fathers become a rock group to help an ambitious teen on her journey to win her school election.

Sunday October 25

6 AM: Jezelle the Gazelle

Playing On Air’s fall season continues with an audio production of Dominique Morisseau’s short play, directed by Golde E. Patrick and starring School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play alum Mirirai Sithole. (The fall lineup kicked off last week with Lucas Hnath’s The Courtship of Anna Nicole Smith; all previous episodes are still available to stream).

8 PM: A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar

No subject will be taboo in the streaming benefit for Guild Hall. Expect performances by the playwright-comedian, Rachel Dratch, Susie Essman, Dylan McDermott, and more.

More Streaming Options