The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 23–25

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 23–25.
Friday October 23
2 PM: The War of the Worlds: Alive on Stage
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly streaming offerings with Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage, filmed at London’s O2 arena. Jason Donovan, Kerry Ellis, and Liam Neeson star—the latter in hologram form.
8 PM: The Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival
Catch a dozen new works in Playbill's series, kicking off Friday with six short plays. The performances are presented via technology from BeTerrific that brings live performance to the digital stage. Watch the rest Saturday before winners are announced Sunday.
8 PM: Solve a Broadway Crime
Play detective and interview suspects as you get to the bottom of a Golden Age Broadway mystery from the comfort of your home in All About Evil, an event from Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects.
Saturday October 24
8 PM: Patti LuPone: Live From the West Side
The two-time Tony winner kicks off the three-part virtual concert series, performing live from the Shubert Virtual Studios in NYC. Tickets are available from a variety of non-profit regional theatres across the country, with viewers encouraged to support their nearby local venues.
8 PM: We the People
A filmed staging of We the People: America Rocks! by Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, Douglas Lyons, and more, streams via Stars in the House on YouTube. The musical sees America's founding fathers become a rock group to help an ambitious teen on her journey to win her school election.
Sunday October 25
6 AM: Jezelle the Gazelle
Playing On Air’s fall season continues with an audio production of Dominique Morisseau’s short play, directed by Golde E. Patrick and starring School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play alum Mirirai Sithole. (The fall lineup kicked off last week with Lucas Hnath’s The Courtship of Anna Nicole Smith; all previous episodes are still available to stream).
8 PM: A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar
No subject will be taboo in the streaming benefit for Guild Hall. Expect performances by the playwright-comedian, Rachel Dratch, Susie Essman, Dylan McDermott, and more.
More Streaming Options
- IAMA Theatre Company live streams readings of six plays as part of its New Works Festival, which continues through this weekend. Christian Durso’s Beta kicked off the annual event October 22; the remaining lineup includes Benjamin Benne’s In His Hands (October 23), Pia Wilson’s Iseult et Tristan and Geraldine Inoa’s #galaseason (October 24), and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz’s This Party Sucks and Catya McMullen’s Assholes in Gas Stations (October 25).
- In addition to Jezelle the Gazelle, Morisseau’s work hits the digital stage this weekend with a reunion reading of Skeleton Crew as part of Atlantic Theater Company’s Fall Reunion Reading Series.
- Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin star in a virtual production of First Date, with performances streaming at 2:30 PM ET through October 24.