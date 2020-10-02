The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 2–4

This weekend, head online for concerts from Tony winners and nominees, hear from The Boys in the Band and the Plastics, and more.
These are just some of the digital offerings October 2–4. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Friday, October 2
The Theatre Channel
The new U.K.-based web series launches with special performances filmed at The Theatre Café in London’s West End, produced in partnership with Adam Blanshay Productions. The first episode features Olivier winner Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Olivier winner Jenna Russell (Merrily We Roll Along), Jodie Steele (Six), Heathers and Les Misérables favorite Carrie Hope Fletcher, Lucie Jones (Waitress), and Tarinn Callender (Come From Away). Click here for tickets.
7 PM: The Boys in the Band in Conversation
Joe Mantello, Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, sit down virtually at 92Y to discuss The Boys in the Band to explore how it was adapted for the screen, its continued importance 50 years after it premiered Off-Broadway, stories from behind the scenes, and more.
Saturday, October 3
4 PM: Josh Groban: Broadway Favorites
The Tony nominee kicks off his virtual fall concert “tour” with a streaming set that highlights some of his musical theatre favorites.
6 PM: John Lloyd Young Live From Vegas
Las Vegas’ The Space continues its live streaming digital concerts with the Tony-winning Jersey Boys favorite. Click here for tickets.
Sunday, October 4
7 PM: Meeting the Moment
Arts Collective at Howard Community College continues its “Meeting the Moment” virtual discussion series on Facebook with a panel about representation and the intersection of the Black Lives Matter movement in the arts. Participating this round are Chania Hudson, Cija Jefferson, Julie Jones, Steven Leyva, Shawn Sebastian Naar, and Michael Wood. (edited)
8 PM: Andy Karl and Orfeh Sing Out
The Tony-nominated husband-and-wife duo are the latest to appear on Seth Rudetsky’s The Seth Concert Series.
More Streaming Options
- Watch ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices on Playbill.com/Viva through October 5 at 8 PM ET. Legends of the Latinx theatre and bold new voices alike join in performance and celebration by marking the achievements of Latinx artists and stories on stage. The 90-minute special features a reunion of members of the original casts of In The Heights, led by Anthony Ramos (starring in the upcoming film), and Broadway’s original onstage Gloria Estefan Ana Villafañe joins the real Gloria Estefan for an On Your Feet! reunion.
- Stars in the House presents two reunions of stage and screen this weekend: Broadway’s Mean Girls with Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson, and Taylor Louderman (October 2) and Frasier with Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth, and Dan Butler (October 3).
- The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams continues its Mozart Week with Don Giovanni (October 2), Le Nozze di Figaro (October 3), and Idomeneo (October 4).