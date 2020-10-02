The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 2–4

Josh Groban croons Broadway, much Mozart at the Met, and more.

This weekend, head online for concerts from Tony winners and nominees, hear from The Boys in the Band and the Plastics, and more.

These are just some of the digital offerings October 2–4. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, October 2

The Theatre Channel

The new U.K.-based web series launches with special performances filmed at The Theatre Café in London’s West End, produced in partnership with Adam Blanshay Productions. The first episode features Olivier winner Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Olivier winner Jenna Russell (Merrily We Roll Along), Jodie Steele (Six), Heathers and Les Misérables favorite Carrie Hope Fletcher, Lucie Jones (Waitress), and Tarinn Callender (Come From Away). Click here for tickets.

7 PM: The Boys in the Band in Conversation

Joe Mantello, Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, sit down virtually at 92Y to discuss The Boys in the Band to explore how it was adapted for the screen, its continued importance 50 years after it premiered Off-Broadway, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

Saturday, October 3

4 PM: Josh Groban: Broadway Favorites

The Tony nominee kicks off his virtual fall concert “tour” with a streaming set that highlights some of his musical theatre favorites.

6 PM: John Lloyd Young Live From Vegas

Las Vegas’ The Space continues its live streaming digital concerts with the Tony-winning Jersey Boys favorite. Click here for tickets.

Sunday, October 4

7 PM: Meeting the Moment

Arts Collective at Howard Community College continues its “Meeting the Moment” virtual discussion series on Facebook with a panel about representation and the intersection of the Black Lives Matter movement in the arts. Participating this round are Chania Hudson, Cija Jefferson, Julie Jones, Steven Leyva, Shawn Sebastian Naar, and Michael Wood. (edited)

8 PM: Andy Karl and Orfeh Sing Out

The Tony-nominated husband-and-wife duo are the latest to appear on Seth Rudetsky’s The Seth Concert Series.

