The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 9-12

A SIX reunion from London, an all-star Kenneth Lonergan reading with Lonergan alums, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 9–12. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, October 9

2 PM: The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall

The musical gets a second showing from the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!. The 25th anniversary production stars Ramin Karimloo in the title role opposite Sierra Boggess as Christine with a cast and orchestra of over 200.

7:30 PM: Julius Caesar at the Donmar

Check out Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy, filmed at the Donmar Warehouse in London and presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse, starting with Julius Caesar. Tony nominee Harriet Walter plays Brutus opposite Jackie Clune in the title role, with the action now set in a women’s prison.

8 PM: Jasper in Deadland

Ryan Scott Oliver and Hunter Foster, who wrote the rock musical that played Off-Broadway in 2014, will present a live streamed version of the show, with viewers encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund. Brandi Chavonne Massey directs the virtual production, and also performs alongside Michael Taylor Robinson, Diana Huey, Michael Coale Grey, William Bailey, Bianca DiSarro, Chrissy Albanese, Paul Trenier, and Amanda Felicia Foote.

Saturday, October 10

2 PM: Broadway for Biden Town Hall: Spotlight on AAPI Voices

Broadway Podcast Network will present the fourth event from the theatre-driven initiative, with Telly Leung, Reggie Lee, and Diane Phelan joining a discussion about the Biden-Harris ticket as it relates to the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

4:30 PM: SIX Reunion Concert

The original stars of the West End production—Jarneia Richard-Noel, Alexia McIntosh, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson, Grace Mouat, Millie O’Connell, and Maiya Quansah-Breed—take the throne once again in an in-person, socially distant concert streamed live.

6 PM: Top Hat Viewing Party

Concord Theatricals will host a watch party of Turner Classic Movies' airing of Top Hat, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, to commemorate the movie musical's 85th anniversary. Follow along with the Irving Berlin Music Company for trivia, giveaways, and more.

7 PM: Revisit Next Fall

The original Broadway cast of Geoffrey Nauffts’ Next Fall reunites for a digital reading on Play-PerView. Directed by Sheryl Kaller, the event stars Patrick Breen, Maddie Corman, Sean Dugan, Patrick Heusinger, Connie Ray, and Cotter Smith.

8 PM: Right Before I Go

Vanessa Williams, Blair Underwood, Hari Nef, and Wilson Cruz will take part in a virtual performance to commemorate World Mental Health Day. the piece, by Stan Zimmerman and directed by Michael Wilson, brings to light the last words of individuals who took their own lives. Proceeds will go to JED Foundation, AFSP, and the Quick Center for the Performing Arts.





Sunday, October 11

7 PM: Hold on to Me Darling

Tony and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, Tony nominee Michael Cera, and stage and screen star Gretchen Mol—all veterans of Kenneth Lonergan's work—headline a reading of the writer's 2016 play, benefiting The Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theater.

Monday, October 12

7:30 PM: American Moor

Red Bull Theater presents a live stream reading of Keith Hamilton Cobb’s American Moor. The play follows an African-American actor as he deals with the demands of a white director presuming to better understand Shakespeare’s character Othello. Cobb and Josh Tyson star with Ayana Workman reading stage directions.