The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch Over Halloween Weekend

James Monroe Iglehart gives us a Nightmare, listen to Macbeth and Dracula in the dark, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 30–November 1. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, October 30

The Theatre Channel Celebrates Halloween

The U.K. series continues with a stream of performances filmed at London's The Theatre Café. The haunted lineup includes Six and Pretty Woman star Aimie Atkinson singing from Beetlejucie, Linzi Hately revisiting Carrie, and The Phantom of the Opera title player Josh Piterman taking on Jekyll and Hyde.

8 PM: Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment

Director Joseph Discher adapts Shakespeare’s tragedy into a virtual, immersive audio experience, designed to be listened to by candlelight with headphones (just in time for Halloween). The presentation, benefiting The Actors Fund, will run through November 1.

8 PM: Dracula, a Radio Play

Tony nominee Norm Lewis plays the Count in the debut production from immersive audio entertainment company Resounding. The adaptation of Orson Welles’ radio play, streaming Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, will also feature Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Siho Ellsmore, Chris Renfro, Dick Terhune, Stuart Williams, and John Stimac.

Saturday, October 31

7 PM: The Nightmare Before Christmas Benefit

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart teams up with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney to present an all-star tribute to the 1993 holiday favorite. Joining him are 2020 Tony nominees Adrienne Warren and Danny Burstein, Rafael Casal, Nik Walker, Lesli Margherita, and Rob McClure. Proceeds will go to the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Sunday, November 1

7 PM: Belly of the Beast

Daniel Dae Kim stars alongside Joel de la Fuente, Carrie Preston, Tamilyn Tomita, and Antonia Thomas in a benefit reading of Margaret Vandenburg’s timely play about fake news, microtargeting, and sock puppets. Proceeds from the Lisa Rothe-helmed production, presented in association with New York Theater Workshop, will go to The Creative Coalition.

8 PM: November

The Shed streams the world premiere of Claudia Rankine’s film, based on her play Help. The project, which depicts real-life conversations Rankine has had with white men in airports and other transitional spaces, was filmed at the venue under the direction of Phillip Youmans and stage director Taibi Magar.

