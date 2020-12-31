The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch Over New Year's Weekend

Ring in the new year with Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper in Times Square, then make this the year of the rat with Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

Happy 2021! Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

December 31

8 PM & 9:30 PM ET: United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America

Tony winners Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony nominees Renée Fleming, Anna Deavere Smith, and Josh Groban, and many more artists join the American Pops Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra in the 90-minute concert broadcast on PBS.

8 PM: ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021



Kinky Boots' Tony-winning composer-lyricist Cyndi Lauper and star Billy Porter are among the talent scheduled to appear in the annual broadcast live from Times Square (closed to the public this year). Other performers include Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, and Andra Day.

January 1

7 PM: Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

The viral sensation created by the TikTok community will be virtually staged for a filmed concert presentation featuring Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Mary Testa, Adam Lambert, Ashley Park, and more. Proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

January 3

8 PM: The Seth Concert Series with Alex Brightman

Seth Rudetsky is joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) on his weekly online concert series. Watch live Sunday night or the rebroadcast Monday afternoon.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera Nightly Streams

The famed opera venues continues its nightly streaming series with "Pavarotti Week." Enjoy Verdi’s Ernani on December 31, Verdi’s Il Trovatore on January 1, Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera on January 2, and Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore on January 3—all starring famed tenor Luciano Pavarotti. The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.