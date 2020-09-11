The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 11-13

A Mamma Mia! meet-up, Miscast mania, and more!

Two original casts of beloved early-aughts musicals—Mamma Mia! and Hairspray—reunite on the virtual stage this weekend as Stars in the House goes live, MCC Theater presents a new take on its Miscast gala, and more.

These are just some of the digital offerings September 11–13. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, September 11

7:55 AM ET: Table of Silence Project 9/11

Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Dance/NYC, present a re-imagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual free public performance ritual for peace conceived and choreographed in 2011 by Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre. Her collaborators on the 2020 edition include composer/music director Daniel Bernard Roumain, spoken-word poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Buglisi Dance Theatre Co-Founder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli.

8 PM: Mamma Mia! Reunion

Here they go again: Original Broadway cast members of the ABBA international phenomenon reunite on Stars in the House, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Expect appearances (and perhaps performances) from Louise Pitre, Judy Kaye, Karen Mason, and Tina Maddigan.

Saturday, September 12

7 PM: Seneca Falls

Play-PerView will present a virtual reading of Jean Ann Douglas’ play, exploring seven decades of the women’s suffrage movement, with a cast including Susannah Flood, April Matthis, Kelly McAndrew, Monique St. Cyr, Erin Wilhelmi, and John Zdrojeski. Proceeds will go to New Georges.

Sunday, September 13

2 PM: Emma Thompson and More in Private Lives

Lockdown Theatre, in association with The Royal Theatrical Fund, will present a virtual reading of the Noël Coward comedy. Jonathan Church directs a cast including Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay, and stage veteran Sanjeev Bhaskar.

7 PM: For the Love of Lyric

Tony-nominated opera superstar Renée Fleming and Tony winner Heather Headley will lead Lyric Opera of Chicago’s digital concert, presented in lieu of the company’s traditional opening night gala. The stream will also feature Ailyn Pérez, Soloman Howard, J'Nai Bridges, and members of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center Ensemble and the Chicago Children's Choir.

8 PM: Miscast20

MCC Theater’s annual favorite goes virtual as several stage favorites offer renditions of songs from roles in which they’d never be cast. Participants include Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, Beanie Feldstein, Rob McClure, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, and the original cast of Broadway’s Hairspray.

