The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 18-20

The Sugar in Our Wounds cast reunites, the Broadway Flea Market goes virtual, and more.

This weekend's your chance to solve a musical murder, revisit a play from Donja R. Love's historical anthology of queer Black love, and go one-on-one with various Broadway stars.

These are just some of the digital offerings September 18–20. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.





Friday, September 18

8 PM ET: A Chorus Crime

Travel back to 1976 to help detective Sydney Styles solve a murder mystery in this immersive digital theatrical experience from Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show.

8 PM: In Absentia

Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls) and Shoba Narayan (Hamilton) star in the reading of Anisha Agarwal’s play as the inaugural presentation in MIT’s virtual Playwrights Lab. The two play siblings, coping with the new normal after the death of their father and dwindling mental health of their mother. Ashley Tata directs.





Saturday, September 19

2 PM: Broadway for Biden Town Hall

Producer Dori Berinstein will moderate a conversation with Vasthy E. Mompoint (The Prom), Dimitri Moisi (Beautiful), and Doug Carfrae (trustee of the Equity-League Pension and Health Fund), focusing on the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris platform's response to healthcare matters pertaining to the theatre community. Tune in via Broadway Podcast Network. Another town hall, taking place on Sunday, will focus on standing up for racial equality and justice.

7 PM: Sugar in Our Wounds

The original Off-Broadway cast of Donja R. Love’s plantation-set queer drama, including Sheldon Best and Chinaza Uche, reunite for the Play-PerView reading benefitting Bebashi.

7:30 PM: L’Elisir d’Amore

Lighten up your weekend with Donizetti’s comedic opera, starring Pretty Yende and Matthew Polenzani. The performance is part of the Metropolitan Opera’s week dedicated to bel canto titles in its Nightly Met Streams series.

Sunday, September 20

All Day: Broadway Flea Market Grand Auction

The annual event supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS goes digital this year, with pre-reserved one-on-one virtual sessions replacing the usual autograph/photo booth; sign up here. The event concludes with a live auction on Zoom at 5 PM.

2:30 PM: A Marvellous Party

Judi Dench, Cush Jumbo, Giles Terera, Kate Burton, Montego Glover, Bebe Neuwirth, and more will celebrate the centennial anniversary of Noël Coward’s West End debut. Proceeds from the stream will benefit the U.S.-based The Actors Fund and the U.K.’s Acting for Others.

More Streaming Options