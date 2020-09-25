The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 25-27

Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams are live from the Kennedy Center, a new musical from the U.K., and more.

A handful of performances—some pre-recorded, some live—will stream this weekend, from a recital in Washington, D.C., to a new musical broadcast from across the pond.

These are just some of the digital offerings September 25–27. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, September 25

2 PM ET: Fame the Musical

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! returns, offering more free streams of musical performances. Up first in the fall lineup is the 30th anniversary tour production of Fame the Musical, inspired by the 1980 film.

8 PM: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Reunion

Cast members from the beloved William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin musical will appear on Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Stars in the House series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Saturday, September 26

4 PM: Romantics Anonymous

A handful of regional theatres in the U.S. have partnered for the American presentation of the Emma Rice musical, which has embarked on a global “digital tour” by performing live and broadcasting from the Bristol Old Vic.

8 PM: An Evening With Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams

The two Tony nominees take the stage at the Kennedy Center, marking the first in-person performance at the Washington, D.C., venue since March. The evening launches the Center’s On Stage at the Opera House series, featuring a limited in-person audience (sitting in a socially distanced configuration) and streaming passes available for $15.

Sunday, September 27

7:30 PM: La Bohème

The Metropolitan Opera’s “Puccini Week” edition of its Nightly Met Streams series concludes with one of the composer’s most celebrated (and most produced) works. The 2008 performance stars Angela Gheorghiu, Ramón Vargas, Quinn Kelsey, and more.

