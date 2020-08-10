The Playbill Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 10-14

Catch a starry song cycle, a Lynn Nottage reading, and more.

Benefit concerts, readings, interview series, and more: here are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online August 10–14. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, August 10

1 PM: Going Live with Stephen Oremus

The two-time Tony-winning orchestrator and arranger stops by Playbill and The Growing Studio’s The Broadway Q&A Series to discuss bringing scores to such musicals as Wicked and Kinky Boots to life. Join in for the chance to ask questions yourself during the live stream.

8 PM: Songs From an Unmade Bed

BD Wong and husband Richert Schnorr offer a virtual presentation of the song cycle, re-imagined to reflect life during quarantine. Among the many stars set to make appearances are Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter, Telly Leung, and Keala Settle. Watch on YouTube; proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Tuesday, August 11

5 PM: Virtual Salon with Critics of Color

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will present a virtual conversation spotlighting critics of color, hosted by Jose Solis. Joining him will be David John Chávez, Juan Michael Porter II, and Diep Tran. RSVP for the free event here.

8 PM: Perfect Pairings

Playbill Social Selects presents its latest interactive event, in which sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long guide participants through various aspects of wine tastings and even help select picks based on certain Broadway shows.

Wednesday, August 12

1 PM: Broadway Q&A Series With Joshua Bergasse

The Tony-nominated choreographer is next on the roster for the live stream series; watch on YouTube to learn more about his work on On the Town, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gigi, and more.

7 PM: Crumbs From the Table of Joy

A benefit reading of Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage’s play will take place to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The event will reunite the cast of the 2016 staging at Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Thursday, August 13

5:30 PM: Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

Tony winner Nikki M. James hosts a panel focusing on safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the performer are two primary care physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine: Moitri Savard, MD and Paul Venves, MD.

7 PM: The Great American Songbook Concert Series

Tony nominee Jenn Colella and more will take part in a virtual rendition of Scott Siegel’s series, celebrating such composers as Irvin Berlin and Stephen Sondheim.

8 PM: Serving Up Shakespeare

Learn how to make stock fish fritters and apple fritters—inspired by the Bard’s writing—with Shakespearean actor and chef John Tufts. The interactive session is the latest offering from Playbill Social Selects.

Friday, August 14

1 PM: College Theatre Auditions

Hear from faculty members at Penn State University and Temple University for insight on the two schools’ theatre programs, the college auditioning process, and more.

8 PM: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond

Broadway on Demand will stream the final New York City performance from the Broadway couple, prior to Mazzie’s passing in 2018. The Feinstein’s/54 Below concert features songs from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, and more. The stream, benefiting The Cancer Support Community, Tina’s Wish, and The Actors Fund, will also feature a pre-show event with Brian Stokes Mitchell.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with Puccini’s Manon Lescaut (August 10), Bizet’s Carmen (August 11), Verdi’s Rigoletto (August 12), Puccini’s Turandot (August 13), and Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde (August 14).

Jekyll & Hyde, Drew McOnie’s 2016 dance thriller inspired by the Gothic novel, is available to stream on The Old Vic’s YouTube channel through August 12.

Transport Group’s 2019 Off-Broadway production of Broadbend, Arkansas is available to stream through August 16.

