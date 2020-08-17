The Playbill Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 17-21

Stage stars unite to amplify up-and-comers, Newsies heads to Playbill, and more.

Benefit concerts, celebrations of rising stars, new takes on short play festivals, interview series, and more—here are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online August 17-21. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, August 17

1 PM ET: Going Live With Kenny Seymour

Playbill and The Growing Studio go live with the music director of Ain’t Too Proud and Memphis on the latest installment of The Playbill Q&A Series. Submit your questions for the arranger beforehand, and you might get the chance to ask him yourself during the live stream.

9:15 PM: Muny’s Summer Variety Hour

The St. Louis outdoor venue presents the final episode of its streaming alternative to live productions with a clips show that will feature scenes from past productions (including Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Gypsy, and A Chorus Line), live remote performances, backstage tales, and more.

Tuesday, August 18

4:30 PM: Stream Stealers With Tanya Barfield

The playwright turned Emmy-nominated Mrs. America screenwriter joins Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert to talk about the FX on Hulu series, recreating historical moments, and more.

7 PM: Broadway Buskers

Tony winner Alice Ripley, her Next to Normal co-star J. Robert Spencer, and Hadestown’s Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer join the Times Square concert series’ online presentation, curated and hosted by Ben Cameron and co-curated by the Musical Theatre Factory.

Wednesday, August 19

1 PM: Joe Iconis on The Broadway Q&A Series

The Be More Chill Tony nominee stops by the Playbill and The Growing Studio series to talk about viral musical success, his composing and song-writing process, and more.

7 PM: Oasis Virtual Variety Show

The 11th annual benefit for the Ali Forney Center will take place digitally with appearances from numerous Broadway favorites, including Chita Rivera, Jeremy Pope, Ryann Redmond, Keala Settle, Nick Adams, and Michael Urie.

Thursday, August 20

6 PM: Theatre For One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights create microplays for the new weekly virtual theatrical experience, bringing together one performer and one audience member. Performances will take place on Thursdays through September 24; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

7:30 PM: HVSF2 Reading Series: Paradise Lost

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival continues its virtual showcase with Erin Shields’ adaptation of Paradise Lost, directed by Sara Holdren and featuring Nance Williamson.

Friday, August 21

7 PM: Newsies on Playbill

The Playbill Playback series continues with a one-night-only free stream of the musical benefiting The Actors Fund, presented in arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions and Disney+. The event will also include appearances by cast members and the creative team.

8 PM: Amplified Concert

Tony nominee Hailiey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Skylar Astin, and more will perform in the event spotlighting up-and-coming artists within the theatre industry, presented by Broadway for Racial Justice. Tony winner Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host.



More Streaming Options

Harlem Week takes place August 16–23 and features several theatre-related events, including a conversation with Tony winner Melba Moore (August 17), a video performance by Girl From the North Country’s Kimber Elayne Sprawl (August 18), an industry panel led by Broadway press agent Irene Gandy (August 19), events from The Apollo (August 19), and excerpts from Lincoln Center’s The Black Clown (August 21).

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with Tosca (August 17), Francesca da Rimini (August 18), Eugene Onegin (August 19), Un Ballo in Maschera (August 20), and Simon Bocanegra (August 21).

The North Carolina-based Burning Coal Theatre presents the 19th Amendment Project beginning August 17, with new short plays by women and non-binary playwrights that focus on the amendment’s centennial each night through August 30.

