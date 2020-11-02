The Playbill Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch During Election Week

In addition to Tuesday night's results, there are benefit concerts, a vote-a-thon replete with Broadway stars, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings November 2–6. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, November 2

6:30 PM: Sing Out for Freedom

Lea Delaria hosts the ACLU and NYCLU’s annual benefit, featuring performances and appearances by André De Shields, Adrienne Warren, Laura Benanti, Katrina Lenk, Phillipa Soo, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more. Liesl Tommy directs the event, honoring the legacies of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Representative John Lewis, and suffragists.

8 PM: We the People

The Public Theater’s Election Night tradition takes place a day earlier this time around. Taking part in the Will Davis-helmed public forum are Warren and Dixon, as well as TED Fellow Jomama Jones.

Tuesday, November 3

9 AM: Stars in the House's Election Day Vote-a-Thon

Dozens of stage and screen favorites will stop by the all-day streaming marathon edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s benefit series. The starry lineup includes Josh Groban, Chita Rivera, Betty Buckley, Gavin Creel, Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Karen Olivo, Michael McElroy, Vanessa Williams, Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan, Laurie Metcalf, and Annette Bening.

Wednesday, November 4

8:30 PM: Art of Protest

Tune in to the Old Globe’s Behind the Curtain series as teaching artist Kendrick Dial meets with protest artists to discuss their approach to their process of creation.

Thursday, November 5

7 PM: Guards at the Taj

Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed reprise their roles from the 2015 production of Rajiv Joseph’s play, presented as a virtual reading by Atlantic Theater Company. The streaming event, directed by Amy Morton, will also take place Friday and Saturday at 7 PM as well as Saturday at 2 PM.

Friday, November 6

9 PM: One Man, Two Guvnors

PBS’ Great Performances presents the U.S. broadcast premiere of the National Theatre production, for which James Corden won a Tony Award. The video will subsequently be available at PBS.org.

