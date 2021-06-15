The Prince of Egypt Confirms (Limited) July London Reopening; Cast Complete

By Andrew Gans
Jun 15, 2021
The first two months of performances will take place with social distancing.
Cast of The Prince of Egypt Tristram Kenton ©DWA LLC

The Prince of Egypt, the Stephen Schwartz musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, has confirmed performances will resume at London’s Dominion Theatre July 1.

Performances between July 1 and September 4 will take place under Step 3 protocols (which include social distancing and capacity limits). Performances beginning September 6 will operate under Step 4 protocols (full capacity but in compliance with U.K. government public health guidance). Should all current restrictions be lifted earlier, the production will revert to full capacity as soon as possible.

READ: U.K. Postpones Reopening Roadmap; West End Theatres Will No Longer Reopen in Full in June

Newly announced cast members include Catherine Cornwall (a 2019 Bird College graduate), Daniel Luiz (a 2021 Mountview graduate), and Samuel Sarpong-Broni (a 2020 Royal College of Music graduate), who will all be making their West End debuts in the ensemble.

The company is led by Clive Rowe as Jethro, Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The ensemble also includes Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani, and Vishal Soni.

Producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement: “On behalf of our authors, creative team, and co-producers, we are proud to welcome back our exceptional company of 154 individuals and to once again deliver live performances of this epic theatrical re-imagining of the classic DreamWorks Animation film. While initial performances will be in front of socially distanced audiences, we, as one of the West End’s biggest shows and employers, will need a Government-backed insurance scheme against future COVID-related shutdowns and to move to full capacity at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, we look forward to audiences returning from July 1 to the comfort and COVID-secure environment of the Dominion Theatre.”

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group) produces alongside McCabe and Laidlaw, John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

Production Photos: The Prince of Egypt in London

Luke Brady in The Prince of Egypt Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC
Cast of The Prince of Egypt Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC
Luke Brady in The Prince of Egypt Tristram Kenton ©DWA LLC
Luke Brady and Christine Allado in The Prince of Egypt Tristram Kenton ©DWA LLC
Tanisha Spring, Liam Tamne, Adam Pearce, Joe Dixon, and Debbie Kurup in The Prince of Egypt Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC
Liam Tamne in The Prince Of Egypt Tristram Kenton ©DWA LLC
Gary Wilmot in The Prince Of Egypt Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC
Gary Wilmot in The Prince of Egypt Tristram Kenton ©DWA LLC
Silas Wyatt-Burke, Alexia Khadime, Luke Brady and Christine Allado in The Prince of Egypt Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC
Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, and cast of The Prince Of Egypt Tristram Kenton ©DWA LLC
