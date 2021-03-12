The Prince of Egypt Sets July Return to London's Dominion Theatre

The first two months of performances will take place with social distancing.

The Prince of Egypt, the Stephen Schwartz musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, is now scheduled to resume performances at London’s Dominion Theatre July 1.

Performances between July 1 and September 4 will take place under Step 3 protocols (social distancing). Performances beginning September 6 will operate under Step 4 protocols (all legal limits on social contact removed). The production, with its cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, will be presented in its original form at all performances.

Producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement: “In reopening, we are proud to reunite our exceptional company and provide employment again for 149 uniquely talented individuals. We’d like to thank each and every one of them for their unwavering commitment and resilience during this difficult time for everyone in our industry. We look forward to telling this beloved story once again and experiencing the euphoric reactions that we were privileged to receive from audiences in 2020.”

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

The cast of 43 is led by Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film.

The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group) produce alongside McCabe and Laidlaw, John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

Tickets are available via ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com.

