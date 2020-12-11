The Prom Movie Arrives on Netflix December 11

The film adaptation of the musical stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and more.

It's time to dance! The movie adaptation of The Prom comes to Netflix December 11, bringing with it plenty of riveting songs and dance breaks—and star power.

Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman stars as Emma, joined by three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Tony winner James Corden as Barry Glickman, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, and Tony nominees Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver and Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Green.

Rounding out the cast are Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea, Nico Greetham as Nick, Logan Riley as Kaylee, Nathaniel J. Potvin as Kevin, and Sofia Deler as Shelby.

The Prom follows a group of out-of-work Broadway performers who come to a small Indiana town to help a girl who's barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and by doing so, revive their own careers. Directed by Ryan Murphy and based on the Tony-nominated musical from Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar, the film hews close to the stage production, with the entire original score intact. A soundtrack for the Netflix movie was released December 4.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who returns to choreograph the movie (original cast member Vasthy Mompoint choreographed "Dance With You"). Book writer Martin also pens the screenplay for Netflix.

Also on the creative team for the Netflix adaptation are cinematographer Matthew Libatique, production designer Jamie Walker McCall, costume designer Lou Erych, music supervisor Amanda Kreig Thomas, composer and music editor David Klotz, and editors Danielle Wang and Peggy Tachdjian with casting by Alexa Fogel.

Click here to read the reviews


