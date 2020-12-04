The Prom Movie Soundtrack Drops December 4

By Dan Meyer
Dec 04, 2020
 
Listen to Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman and more sing out ahead of the Netflix film's release.

The soundtrack for Netflix's stage-to-screen adaptation of The Prom drops December 4, featuring the entire original Broadway score created by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin as sung by the film's star-studded cast. Click here to listen on streaming music platforms and pre-order the physical album from Sony Music Masterworks, out December 18.

Sklar and Beguelin, along with Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, also wrote a new song for the film, which appears during the end credits (check it out above). The female empowerment anthem "Wear Your Crown" features vocals by Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, and a rap bridge in which three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep breaks down the importance of taking the high road.

<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Directed by Murphy, the movie (out December 11 on Netflix) features Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Kidman as Angie Dickinson, DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Washington as Mrs. Greene, newcomer Pellman as Emma, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, and Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein.

Featuring a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

Reviews for the film came out earlier this week—check them out here.

