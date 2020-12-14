The Prom Stars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman Launch Unruly Hearts Initiative

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Pride   The Prom Stars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman Launch Unruly Hearts Initiative
By Dan Meyer
Dec 14, 2020
 
The resource provides lifelines to LGBTQ+ youth and offers audiences a list of organizations to consider supporting.
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

The Prom stars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman have teamed up to launch the Unruly Hearts Initiative, an effort to direct the film’s audience to various organizations that support LGBTQ+ youth, in addition to providing resources to those in need. Among the groups highlighted are the Point Foundation, Covenant House, and the Human Rights Campaign scholarship database.

The movie musical, which debuted on Netflix December 11, follows two high school students as they struggle with coming out and homophobia in a small Indiana town—issues that are a reality for many queer youth living across America today. Pellman and DeBose play the central lesbian couple Emma Nolan and Alyssa Greene, respectively.

“Helping young people find resources in the face of adversity and directing families towards tools for acceptance and understanding is something I’m extremely passionate about,” says Tony nominee DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the upcoming West Side Story film adaptation).

“I spent much of my youth unaware that these organizations even existed, and that's one of the reasons why we wanted to create the Unruly Hearts Initiative: to connect people to valuable resources at the time when they might need them the most,” adds Pellman.

Click here to visit the Unruly Hearts Initiative.

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

14 PHOTOS
Meryl Streep and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in <i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman in <i>The Prom</i>
Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Keegan-Michael Key The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Ariana Debose and Kerry Washington in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nicole_Kidman_Jo_Ellen_Pellman_The_Prom_Netflix_HR
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Sue Gordon/Netflix
in <i>The Prom</i>
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
in <i>The Prom</i>
Kevin Chamberlin in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.