The Prom's Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells Talk Acting Opposite Meryl, Sondheim Nerdom, More

By Dan Meyer
Dec 01, 2020
 
The two play a high school principal and an out-of-work actor, respectively, in the Netflix movie musical.

They say there are five stages of grief, but Keegan-Michael Key went through five stages of jubilation when he found out he’d landed the part of high school principal Tom Hawkins in the Netflix adaptation of The Prom, streaming on Netflix December 11. The reason for his ecstasy? Well, you might feel similarly if you got to be a love interest to a three-time Oscar winner. Check out the interview above.

Joining Key on camera is Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), who plays Trent Oliver, a Julliard grad with plenty of theatre knowledge—but lacking in credits. While the pair talk respectively of each other’s big songs, "Love Thy Neighbor" and "We Look to You," Rannells also shares a personal connection to his character, including which TV show he wishes he starred in and the musical theatre references he loves to use while out and about.

Directed by Ryan Murphy and based on the musical from Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar, The Prom follows a group of out-of-work Broadway performers who come to a small Indiana town to help a girl who's barred from bringing her girlfriend to the high school dance.

Rounding out the cast are the aformentioned Oscar winner Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, and Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea.

10 PHOTOS
Meryl Streep and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in <i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Keegan-Michael Key The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Ariana Debose and Kerry Washington in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nicole_Kidman_Jo_Ellen_Pellman_The_Prom_Netflix_HR
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Ryan Murphy and cast of <i>The Prom</i>
Ryan Murphy and cast of The Prom Netlfix
