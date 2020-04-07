The Public Extends Hiatus, MCC, Ars Nova, and MTC Cancel Remainder of 2019–2020 Seasons, and More—How NYC's Coronavirus Restrictions Impacts Off-Broadway Houses

Check in here for the latest cancellations, hiatuses, and more up-to-date information.

In the days since March 12, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, has announced an increasing number of restrictions and closures in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. Among them: the closure of all Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres, restrictions on public gatherings, and an order that all non-essential businesses employ work-from-home procedures.

Similarly to a handful of regional theatres, some Off-Broadway houses have been able to move programming online, including Rattlestick Playwrights Theater—which is offering a limited number of view-at-home-tickets to Ren Dara Santiago's The Siblings Play—and the HERE Arts Center, which has opened its archives, launched virtual live streams, and more. A great number of Off-Broadway organizations however, amid continued concerns about COVID-19, have had to cancel productions and parts of their seasons.

READ: Exactly What Does It Mean to an Off-Broadway Theatre to Cancel a Production?

Check below for the latest updates (shows and organizations are listed in alphabetical order) and contact your point of purchase for exchanges, refunds, or to donate to the theatre.

(UPDATED APRIL 6, 9:45 AM ET)

*Note that all shows with runs that were scheduled to end in March or early April, and were canceled, have been removed from the list. The below represents productions scheduled to begin in the spring, or later, and shows with open-ended runs.

- 59E59 Theaters' 2020 Brits Off Broadway festival, which was set to begin April 14, has been canceled. Two of the festival's planned productions are available for streaming: Breach’s production of It’s True, It’s True, It’s True, about the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, will stream on YouTube for free for 30 days, beginning March 31; and Alan Bennett’s The Habit of Art is available via Original Theatre Company's online platform for a minimum of $3.

The following programming was also canceled: the musical Whisper House (which was set to begin previews March 12 for a run through April 19), and Barococo (which was scheduled to begin March 18 and continue through April 5).

- Ars Nova has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, originally set to conclude on June 30. This includes the world premiere of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, and the 13th annual ANT Fest.

- 72 Miles to Go..., a new play by Hilary Bettis, played its final performance March 11. Roundabout is currently working to offer ticket holders and patrons access to a recording of the production.

- A Touch of the Poet has been postponed at Irish Rep until further notice. The production was originally scheduled to begin March 25. Irish Rep has also announced that An Evening with Gregory Harrington has been canceled.

- Approval Junkie, an Audible Theater production, has been postponed at the Minetta Lane. The monologue play by Faith Salie was scheduled to run March 17–April 19.

- Assassins, set to begin April 2, has been suspended at Classic Stage Company. CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present the production in the coming months.

- Bees and Honey, a new play by Guadalís Del Carmen, is postponed. The Sol Project and LAByrinth Theater Company production was set to begin performances March 27 at The Cherry Lane.

- Beyond Babel, which began January 21at the Gym at Judson, is on hiatus.

- Blue Man Group has suspended performances at Astor Place.

- Chamber Music, an evening of magic from Steve Cohen, has been suspended until further notice.

- Clubbed Thumb has postponed its 25th annual Summerworks festival. The six-week festival, featuring three world premieres, will be scheduled later in 2020.

- Dana H. has been suspended at The Vineyard until further notice. The Lucas Hnath play will return when the theatre is able to re-open its door.

The Vineyard has also announced that has canceled its spring production, Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu, or The Saddest Song.

- Drift, a new play by William Francis Hoffman, is suspended at New World Stages.

- Drunk Shakespeare has been canceled through April 26.

- Gazillion Bubble Show is closed, along with all productions at New World Stages.

- Happy Birthday Doug, a solo play by Drew Droege, has canceled remaining performances at SoHo Playhouse. Additional performances are on sale June 19–27.

- HERE Arts Center has suspended all programming.

- Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play, has suspended performances in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center. Performances are scheduled to resume in the fall.

- Islander, a new play by Liza Birkenmeier, has been suspended. The world premiere was set to play at New York Theatre Workshop Next Door March 27–April 11.

- Jersey Boys is suspended at New World Stages.

- Little Shop of Horrors, at the Westside Theatre, is suspended.

- Love Quirks is suspended at St. Luke's Theatre.

- Lunch Bunch, a new play by Sarah Einspanier, co-presented by PlayCo and Clubbed Thumb, has been suspended.

- Lungs, the Duncan Macmillan play set to run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music March 25–April 19, has been suspended. BAM suspended all live programming until further notice.

- Manhattan Theatre Club has canceled two of its Off-Broadway spring plays: Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could (a family tragedy). MTC is looking to reschedule both plays for a future season.

- MCC Theater has canceled its two remaining productions of the 2019–2020 season: Nollywood Dreams and Perry Street. The company has in turn launched a "Be Our Light" fundraising campaign, with two challenge grants (via the Board of Directors and The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust) pledging to match up to a combined $500,000. For more information, visit MCCTheater.org.

- McKittrick Hotel, which houses the shows Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, and Speakeasy Magick, has suspended all programming.

- Naked Boys Singing has been suspended.

- New Victory Theate has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season.

- Perfect Crime, Off-Broadway's longest-running show (33 years and counting), is suspended at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater in the Theater Center.

- The Public Theater has canceled all activities and live performances through May 17, with Joe’s Pub events canceled through May 31. This impacts the scheduled productions of The Vagrant Trilogy, a trio of plays by Mona Mansour, that had been set to run March 17–April 26, and The Visitor, a new Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical that was scheduled to run March 24–May 10.

- Repertorio Español has canceled all programming through April 30.

- Redwood, a new play by Brittany K. Allen, will no longer begin performances at Ensemble Studio Theatre on April 15 as scheduled.

- Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, a new play by Noah Diaz that was set to begin performances at The Playwrights Realm April 3, has been canceled.

- Rock of Ages is suspended at New World Stages.

- Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn has postponed its upcoming run at Theatre Row.

- Sanctuary City, a new play by Martyna Majok that began at the Lucille Lortel Theatre March 4, in a run from NYTW, is suspended.

- Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, which was scheduled to begin March 27 at Playwrigths Horizons, has been postponed.

- Signature Theatre, after having to cancel its final performances of The Hot Wing King and Cambodian Rock Band, has decided to postpone the last two productions of the 2019–2020 season: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith, and Confederates by Dominique Morisseau. Both originally scheduled for the spring, the organization is committed to producing both plays in a future season.

- Stomp is suspended at the Orpheum Theater.

- The Alchemist, the Red Bull Theater production that was scheduled to begin May 12, has been postponed. The adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Jesse Berger, will be moved to the 2020–2021 season.

Red Bull has also canceled its upcoming Revelation Readings: John Milton's Paradise Lost Part 1: The Fall of Lucifer, adapted and directed by Michael Barakiva (April 6) and Anchuli Felicia King's Keene (May 18). Both will be included in next season's reading series.

- The Jungle, which was set to return to St. Ann's Warehouse April 1, has been postponed.

- The Office a Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series, is suspended at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

- The Play That Goes Wrong, a production from Mischief Theatre, has suspended its Off-Broadway run at New World Stages.

- The Tank has suspended all public performances and shows until further notice.

- Then She Fell, the long-running immersive show from Third Rail Projects, has been suspended.

- Three Sisters, a new adaptation of the Chekhov play penned by Clare Barron, has been postponed at New York Theatre Workshop. The Sam Gold-helmed production was scheduled to begin May 13 ahead of a June 1 opening, for a run through July 12 at the Off-Broadway theatre. Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Lola Kirke, and Greta Gerwig play the three sisters.

- Washington Square has suspended all performances until further notice at Axis Theatre Company. The production is tentatively scheduled to resume in mid-May..

- Wolf Play, a new play by Hansol Jung, co-presented by Soho Rep. and Ma-Yi Theater Company, is suspended.

- WP Theater's Pipeline Festival, its biannual showcase of new plays from WP Lab artists, has been canceled.

